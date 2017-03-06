Science of the Spirit
The dark side of positivity and the emotional burden of 'happiness'
Olivia Goldhill
Quartz
Sat, 04 Mar 2017 14:02 UTC
stop worrying, boost happiness, and banish negative thoughts; bosses want to see smiling enthusiasm in the workplace; and the only way to respond to "how are you?" is with a joyful "great!" But according to Svend Brinkmann, a psychology professor at Denmark's Aalborg University, the culture of positivity has a dark side.
Happiness is simply not the appropriate response to many situations in life, says Brinkmann, whose Danish bestseller Stand Firm: Resisting the Self-Improvement Craze is published in English by international publisher Polity this month. Even worse, faking it can leave us emotionally stunted.
"I believe our thoughts and emotions should mirror the world. When something bad happens, we should be allowed to have negative thoughts and feelings about it because that's how we understand the world," he says.
"Life is wonderful from time to time, but it's also tragic. People die in our lives, we lose them, if we have only been accustomed to being allowed to have positive thoughts, then these realities can strike us even more intensely when they happen—and they will happen."
There's nothing wrong with those who have a naturally sunny disposition or who enjoy the odd self-help book, says Brinkmann. The problem is when happiness becomes a requisite. In the workplace, for example, where performance reviews often insist on focusing on positive growth rather than genuine difficulties, demanding displays of happiness is "almost totalitarian." Brinkmann likens insistence on employee happiness to "thought control."
In the US, mandatory happiness became the subject of an official workplace ruling against T-Mobile in May 2016, where the National Labor Review Board determined that employers cannot force employees to be consistently cheery. All the same, many companies spend huge sums of money trying to ensure employee happiness, and not out of altruism. "When you engage with people and you work in teams, then these personality traits become much more important. That's why we put much more emphasis on them, because we want to exploit humans and their emotional lives," says Brinkmann. "I think this is a dark side of positivity. Our feelings tend to become commodities and that means we're very easily alienated from our feelings."
Mandatory happiness isn't simply a concern in the workplace. While it makes sense to give a ritualistic "good, thanks" when someone asks how you are in passing, there's a risk that our positive public faces are increasingly dominating social spheres. After all, while a witty, vivacious atmosphere can be enjoyable, polite positivity shouldn't prohibit discussion of traumas and crises with close friends.
Tied up in the pressure to be happy is, of course, the self-help craze. Self-help books that purport to teach people how to find happiness could encourage a harmful perspective on emotions, says Brinkmann. The underlying idea that anyone can make herself feel happy implies that unhappy people are to blame for their own misfortune.
Ultimately, negative emotions play an important and healthy role in how we understand and react to the world. Guilt and shame are essential to a sense of morality. Anger is a legitimate response to injustice. Sadness helps us process tragedy. And happiness is great too. Just not all the time.
Comment: Happiness: Enough Already
The drawbacks of constant, extreme happiness should not be surprising, since negative emotions evolved for a reason. Fear tips us off to the presence of danger, for instance. Sadness, too, seems to be part of our biological inheritance: apes, dogs and elephants all display something that looks like sadness, perhaps because it signals to others a need for help. One hint that too much euphoria can be detrimental comes from studies finding that among people with late-stage illnesses, those with the greatest sense of well-being were more likely to die in any given period of time than the mildly content were. Being "up" all the time can cause you to play down very real threats.
Reader Comments
Happiness is just another form of misery.
Bliss is to be 'happy' for no reason at all. Bliss in joy, Bliss through tears. One simply needs to accept the present moment wholeheartedly (and not stay stuck to it).
We totally lack the perspective to realize that the human race does not get any lower than it is now. We live in the ugliest of times. Anyone who fails to acknowledge this reality is simply hiding in a make-believe world that will soon come crashing down on them. They will die from fright because of the sounds alone once the tsunamis come crashing down on the continents. Now is not a good time to pretend. The Great Plan for depopulation has been set in motion. The "Beast" of Revelation is real. It has a name. It has a face. Think Bush and then realize even those we imagine are in power are really just puppets at this juncture. The real power is waiting, just waiting, for over six billion people to become fish food. If you cannot appreciate the reality of this, then you are one of the walking dead. All of your problems in this world will be over and done with in less than 654 days from now. But if you want to live, if you are Christian and believe in the worlds of Joshua, who gave his life primarily so that Matthew 24 would be with us now, if you sense that something is profoundly wrong just beneath the surface and that some action is expected from you, then act. Do something. "Pray that you flight be not in Winter nor on the Sabbath." Every single sentence of that message is imbued with much deeper meaning than a simple reading can reveal. Winter signifies the Northern Hemisphere. Get out of it while you still can is the real message here. The Sabbath signifies not waiting until the last minutes to obey this edict. And if you are counting on divine intervention to save you, if you think Joshua is going to appears and put a glass cage over you to protect you from what is about to happen, then your religion is delusion. Then one taken and the other left has EXACTLY THE OPPOSITE meaning you are told. It signifies that the death and destruction will be completely arbitrary. This is Joshua warning his followers not to expect help solely on the basis of their discipleship. Now combine that with the warning not to wait until the last minute to take protective measures and you start to understand the man. You need to be above 6,000 feet or at least protected from the flow of the tsunamis by mountains that reach that height. You need to be far from any coast. And you need to be ready to be highly mobile. The mountains are indeed going to melt, so do not be on a steep slope. It's only a couple years of your life. Do it and you just may live because the Bible does promise that a thousand will fall at your left and ten thousand at your right. Happy? If you live through this you will know profound happiness because all of the survivors will be overjoyed just to be alive. It's going to be one huge party in the Southern Hemisphere. Come join us.
