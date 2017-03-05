After Nancy Pelosi accused Republicans of "splitting hairs" over Jeff Sessions' reported meetings with the Russian ambassador, she did the very same thing when she was asked a similar question.

"You've been in Congress a little bit and you're in leadership, have you ever met with the Russian ambassador?" Politico reporter Jake Sherman asked Pelosi on Friday.

After an awkwardly long silence, Pelosi answered, "Not with this Russian ambassador, no," before quickly trying to move on.

"Is it normal to meet with ambassadors?" Sherman asked.

"Yeah," Pelosi responded.