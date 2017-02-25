"In simple terms, grounding is literally putting your bare feet on the ground. When you do that, you're in contact with the Earth, and mother Earth is endowed with electrons, and these electrons are literally absorbed through your feet. It's like taking handfuls of antioxidants, but you're getting it through your feet."

What Is Grounding and How Does It Work?

"Grounding means connecting to the Earth to support the specific function of the organs in your body. It supports the body as a whole but it specifically supports organ systems down to the tissues and the cellular function of the entire body."



Your Body Needs Grounding Just as It Needs Air and Sunshine

"Unbeknownst to us, we live inside a battery. The surface of the Earth is charged negatively and the ionosphere, a layer of the atmosphere about 60 miles up, is ionized by the sun. The rays of the sun are so strong that they split the molecules in two, a positive charge and a negative charge.



The negative charges are transferred to the surface of the Earth, through lightening mainly, and the positive charges stay 60 miles up. The problem arises when we don't have a negative charge. We need grounding just as we need air and we need sunshine."

Grounding Puts Out the Fires of Inflammation

"In simple terms, what Earthing does, is literally it squelches the fires of inflammation, and if inflammation is the source of all root illnesses, including Alzheimer's disease, cancer, heart disease, diabetes — I mean the list goes on and on — if you can impact inflammation and ... stop it, we're going to be healthier beings."

"Inflammation is produced by neutrophils, which are white blood cells. You have an injury, you have a damaged cell, and so these white blood cells come over and they encapsulate the damaged cell and ... release reactive oxygen species, which rip electrons from the damaged cell and that destroys the damaged cell.



If there's not enough free electrons there to reduce the remaining radicals, they're going to steal an electron from a healthy cell and in the process damage it.



Then the message goes out to the immune system and another neutrophil does the same thing and eliminates that cell, and then you have a chain reaction."

Grounding May Lower Your Risk of Heart Disease, Protect Against Electromagnetic Fields and More

"The study showed that when the body is grounded, its electrical potential becomes equalized with the Earth's electrical potential through a transfer of electrons from the Earth to the body. This, in turn, prevents the 60 Hz [ambient voltage] mode from producing an AC [alternating current] electric potential at the surface of the body and from producing perturbations of the electric charges of the molecules inside the body.



The study confirms the 'umbrella' effect of earthing the body explained by Nobel Prize winner Richard Feynman in his lectures on electromagnetism. Feynman said that when the body potential is the same as the Earth's electric potential (and thus grounded), it becomes an extension of the Earth's gigantic electric system.



The Earth's potential thus becomes the 'working agent that cancels, reduces, or pushes away electric fields from the body.'"

What Types of Shoes Allow You to Stay Grounded?