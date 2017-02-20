Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

Trump's presidency and the 'revolution' it promised to be is, according to some, 'dead in the water'. Facing implacable opposition to implementing his policies from within the media, the courts, the bureaucracy, and likely also his own administration, unless something fundamentally changes, Trump is a 'lame-duck president' with a full term still to go.This week on Behind the Headlines, we're analyzing recent events in Trumpland, including the firing of General Flynn and Trump's ongoing war with the media, with a view to understanding the largely hidden structural forces that make it so hard for American presidents to enact their campaign promises.01:31:38