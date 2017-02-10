© Truth Revolt



Executive Summary

42% report speech to members of law enforcement or campus security officers, even though the teams deliberately solicit reports of a wide variety of non-criminal speech and activity.

12% of teams include at least one administrator dedicated to media relations, suggesting that part of the purpose of such teams is to deter and respond to controversies that might embarrass the institution.

Fewer than a third of teams included faculty members, whose absence diminishes the likelihood that the team will have a meaningful understanding of academic freedom.

METHOLODOLOGY



What is a bias reporting system?

a formal or explicit process for or solicitation of reports from students, faculty, staff, or the community concerning offensive conduct or speech that is protected by the First Amendment or principles of expressive or academic freedom.

Locating and Observing Bias Reporting Systems

A Note About Limitations

FINDINGS

Bias Reporting Systems Are Widespread

Casting a wide net: What Categories Of "Bias" Are Reported?

DISCUSSION

Why Do Bias Response Teams Exist?

cast a wide net, inviting reports of any offensive speech, on virtually any topic, for any reason

Bias response Teams Are Found on Hundreds of American College Campuses

Casting a Wide Net for Bias Incidents

A bias-related incident is any word or action directed toward an individual or group based upon actual or perceived identity characteristics or background of a group or person that is harmful or hurtful. Some bias-related incidents may be contrary to law or policy, while some may be speech protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States.



Other Systems Invite Reports of Even Broader Ranges of Criticism and Discussion:

Who Scrutinizes the Speech? Police, Conduct Administrators, and Media Relations Staff

The College wants to identify the individual(s) engaged in posting and distributing these flyers. If you have any information about who may be doing this, it is critical that you contact Police Services or provide information anonymously using the online incident report form.

Bias Response Teams May Expose Universities to First Amendment Lawsuits

It is true that [the] books have not been seized or banned by the State, and that no one has been prosecuted for their possession or sale. But though the Commission is limited to informal sanctions—the threat of invoking legal sanctions and other means of coercion, persuasion, and intimidation—the record amply demonstrates that the Commission deliberately set about to achieve the suppression of publications deemed "objectionable" and succeeded in its aim. We are not the first court to look through forms to the substance and recognize that informal censorship may sufficiently inhibit the circulation of publications ... .

Despite Acknowledging First Amendment Tensions, Universities Provide Little If Any Training

A Resistance to Transparency

Normative Criticisms of Bias Response Teams

We do not want our campuses overrun with eager "see something, say something" "student informants." Far from empowering students with the requisite skills for having difficult conversations, bias response initiatives, as a Boston College student asserted, encourage "students to ask the administration to solve problems instead of solving them amongst themselves."



[...]



Let us be clear: Bias and discrimination are real and pressing concerns on campuses across the country. There must be channels for students, especially those from historically underrepresented populations, to communicate their concerns to administrators and their peers. Institutions need to keep on top of "campus climate" concerns through surveys and community-wide discussions. But to institute a formal body that assesses the merits of bias incident complaints is profoundly misguided.



[...]



BRTs will result in a troubling silence: Students, staff, and faculty will be afraid to speak their minds, and individuals or groups will be able to leverage bias reporting policies to shut down unpopular or minority viewpoints.151

If a person is able to report a peer, professor, supervisor, or other community member for "speech code violations," and particularly if those reports result in punitive action toward the offender, the system could shut down, rather than open up, critically important dialogue. On a university campus with an implicit commitment to the free exchange of ideas, such a result must be considered unacceptable.

In some telling respects, some of these new policies [including Bias Response Teams] do not overtly call for censorship, as the old speech codes did. Rather, they are meant to "educate" the academic community about the negative impact that certain types of speech can have. Such educational schemes can be consistent with the goals of higher education if done right and in the right spirit. There is nothing intrinsically wrong with educating students and others about the potential impacts of speech, so long as such educational endeavors are not smokescreens for informal or formal ideological bullying. However, given the climates on many campuses today, such educational efforts too often amount to speech codes in disguise. The new policies may not be overt speech codes, but they can accomplish censorship by other means.

Striking A Balance