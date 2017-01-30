Is Trump going to usher in a new era of prosperity and innovation?Watch the full video:
Or is he going to be the one standing in the center ring when the circus tent comes down?
...
Some voted for Trump as a political Molotov cocktail... Trump is a business man, you say... He's going to make things happen... cut taxes...cut regulation... invest a trillion dollar in infrastructure... punish companies that move factories overseas... rebuild the military... restore relations with Russia... start a trade war with China... and a new arms race would create jobs... there's a lot to unpack there... and those debates are worth having.
However, much of this hinges on a variable that Trump doesn't control... The Federal Reserve.
...Word is, the Fed is leaning towards increasing interest rates aggressively in 2017 and may engage in anti-inflationary measures to offset Trump's infrastructure plans... that means the flow of money and credit is about to be tightened...
It also means the Fed is setting itself up for a showdown.
Puppet Masters
Trump is in a trap and both sides are utterly unprepared for what's coming (VIDEO)
Mac Slavo
SHTFplan
Fri, 27 Jan 2017 00:00 UTC
SHTFplan
Fri, 27 Jan 2017 00:00 UTC
Storm Clouds Gathering warns that both sides are utterly unprepared for what's coming.
Comment: Hate him or love him (or somewhere in between), Trump has been elected to improve the US condition amidst a disastrous set of circumstances, dangerous enemies and a virtual 'no win situation'. But it took a narcissistic, and crass showman with some actual good intentions and a willingness to literally (and figuratively) put his a** on the line - to try and address what are surely numerous insurmountable challenges. And at the end of the day, he just might fall prey to the very forces he is now trying to fight.
Reader Comments
"Word is, the Fed is leaning towards increasing interest rates aggressively in 2017"
not if Hillary would have won..........THE FED SHOULD HAVE RAISED RATES 2 FUCKING YEARS AGO....but wouldn't when the messiah was in the white house....we can't let certain types of people face reality....or fail and if they do we MUST find the "Reason"...and we all KNOW what that reason would be.....which only works if the skin tone or gender is the correct one
BTW Trump is fucked. the 2008 crisis (manufactured crisis i might add) was never fixed only papered over. We had a crisis of too much debt and TBTF or TBTJ banks and bakers and the solution to that "crisis" was more debt and bigger banks with even more leverage......the next crisis is baked in the cake and what REALLY scares me is what follows when Trump crashes and burns.
what's coming has nothing to do with Trump.
not if Hillary would have won..........THE FED SHOULD HAVE RAISED RATES 2 FUCKING YEARS AGO....but wouldn't when the messiah was in the white house....we can't let certain types of people face reality....or fail and if they do we MUST find the "Reason"...and we all KNOW what that reason would be.....which only works if the skin tone or gender is the correct one
BTW Trump is fucked. the 2008 crisis (manufactured crisis i might add) was never fixed only papered over. We had a crisis of too much debt and TBTF or TBTJ banks and bakers and the solution to that "crisis" was more debt and bigger banks with even more leverage......the next crisis is baked in the cake and what REALLY scares me is what follows when Trump crashes and burns.
what's coming has nothing to do with Trump.
SOTT, your comment in blue is spot on.
Trump is in a trap and both sides are utterly unprepared for what's coming (VIDEO)If there's one thing that should be absolutely clear in the current political environment in America, it's that there exists a deep division between the people of this nation. Both of sides of the...