Speaking on ITV in his first televised interview, 20-year-old Cross, who is now legally male, said "I've had some good reactions but I've had some bad reactions. I've had death threats, people threatening to beat me up." He also said the anger directed towards him is the product of people not understanding his situation.
Cross became pregnant after finding an anonymous donor on Facebook. He claims that he took the drastic measure after the NHS refused to freeze his eggs.
"They came to my house and then basically came into a pot then gave it to me so I could do it myself," he said, describing his meeting with the donor, with whom he had spoken only a few times. "I don't even know their real name."
Comment: It seems a rather sad beginning to a child's life and would probably strike any parent as far from an ideal foundation for bringing a child into the world.
The one piece of information the donor did provide was that his family had no medical history.
Cross said he is not looking forward to giving birth and would ideally have waited until later in life to embark upon parenthood. He said his poor relationship with his family had inspired him to start his own.
Comment: A history of dysfunctional familial relationships seems to be a common driver for many young people wanting to have children, they're seeking to create the idealised family they never had; how this person expects to do that with no role models, no father to shoulder the responsibility, at 20 years old and with a personal situation which is not yet stable is very worrying indeed.
Cross, whose transition procedure is currently on hold, said he would continue taking hormones and undergo surgery after giving birth.
"I'm not gonna hide it from my kid. I want my kid to know and I'm just hoping my kid will be open minded like me and accept it."
Comment: It seems the child has little choice but to accept the bizarre situation lest it be left with no parents at all. There appears to have been no consideration for the child and this is merely another sad example of a child fulfilling a parents needs - and all this before the child has even been born.
The NHS said in a statement that they do not freeze eggs for non-cancer patients, but do accept appeals for exceptional circumstances. Cross said he had appealed but was turned down.
Comment: The degeneration of western society is evident in all areas of life from the family model to the political sphere, all show signs of a regression to selfishness, confusion, and a decay of morality.