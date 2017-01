© NetFlix

Clooney and producing partner Grant Heslov are seeking a writer through their Smokehouse Pictures production company. CAA is representing the rights to the documentary.



"The White Helmets," directed by Orlando von Einsiedel and produced by Joanna Natasegara, is on the documentary shorts Oscar shortlist.



The Syrian Civil Defense, better known as the White Helmets, consists of about 3,000 volunteers. The organization has has been credited with saving more than 60,000 people from the bombed buildings in war-torn Syria. The group has lost about 150 members during the war.



"In the White Helmets, we have a motto: to save one life is to save humanity," one volunteer says in the documentary.

"We have to hope that he can do a decent job, because when the president of the United States fails, really terrible things happen."

Clooney's production company is working on a feature-film version of the story of the Syrian Civil Defense "White Helmets," search-and-rescue teams who have gained international recognition for rescuing people from bombed-out buildings in the Syrian city of Aleppo.



He and his lawyer wife, Amal Clooney, have given their support to the Netflix-backed documentary, which is on the 10-strong Academy Awards shortlist for best documentary short.



Clooney said that as a celebrity, "I can't change policy ... but I can make things louder."



"The White Helmets are the heroes. So if I can help them out at all, and people can know about it, in any way possible, that's a good use of celebrity, I think."

George Clooney pushes ahead with his feature film glorifying Al Qaeda-ISIS terrorist group The White HelmetsLiberal, Hollywood love for Al Qaeda and ISIS wrapped up in a featured film.In December, Variety reported that George Clooney is in early development on a feature film of Netflix's "The White Helmets" documentary, about "first responders" in Syria's war.Netflix released "The White Helmets" in September. Here is the trailer:Unfortunately, Clooney is pushing forward with the making of a film that will glorify Al Qaeda and ISIS operating in Syria, and will forever connect the Hollywood actor to the most brutal terrorists on the planet.While attending a reception in London for a documentary on the ISIS organization known as The White Helmets , George Clooney backtracked a bit on his hard stance against the President-elect, and said he hopes Trump succeeds in office.The AP reports that Clooney is making progress on the production of an ISIS-Al Qaeda (aka The White Helmets) hero film...