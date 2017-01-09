© Reuters

Donald Trump has lashed out at Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep in a series of tweets, labeling the Hollywood actor "over-rated" and a "Hillary flunky.""It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country, imitated a disabled reporter - someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back," Streep said, referring to Trump.Trump didn't take this lying down, however, and on Monday tweeted: "Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked me last night at the Golden Globes."Trump didn't stop there, adding that Streep is a "Hillary flunky who lost big," as well as denying that he mocked a disabled reporter in the first place.Summing up his latest rant, he blamed the "dishonest media" for the reporting of his alleged impersonation.Streep has yet to respond.