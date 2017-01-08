© Sebastian Herrera / Gobernacion del Meta / AFP



Moreare currently under investigation over, a UN source said. The UN mission hasseveral observers seen in the video. "It is under investigation. And the UN mission in Colombia will take whatever steps may be necessary. We are totallythe source told AFP. It is not yet clear how many people are currently involved in the investigation.The scandal erupted on January 1, whenin which several UN observers dressed in their pale-blue uniform vests were seen dancing with FARC rebels at a party.In response to the video a day later, the UN mission in Colombia said that their behavior is "inappropriate and does not reflect the values of professionalism and impartiality of the UN Mission." On Thursday, thewho "took part in celebrations at aon December 31 2016," according to the UN statement. Their supervisor was also fired."The UN Mission reiterates its determination tothe parties' commitments towards the cease-fire, the cessation of hostilities and the laying down of arms," the mission added. A UN source later told AFP that these observers "will no longer work for the UN mission in Colombia and will return to their countries of origin.", was formed in 1964 and reached prominence in the 1980s and 90s. At its peak, it was Latin America's largest and best-equipped militant organization, with anThe five-decade struggle with the government hasIn November, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and FARC rebel leader Rodrigo Londono signedAccording to the agreement, at least 7,000 FARS fighters will have to form a political party within six months.The aim of the UN mission, which was established in January 2016, is to "monitor and verify the laying down of arms... bilateral ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, following the signing of a peace agreement," a statement from the mission says.Around 450 unarmed UN observers are currently operating in 40 locations across the country.