A truck rammed into a crowd of soldiers in Jerusalem, killing four and injuring about 15. The driver of the truck was shot in response to the attack. PM Netanyahu said the perpetrator may have been a supporter of the terrorist group Islamic State."It is a terrorist attack, a ramming attack," a police spokeswoman said on Israel Radio.The ambulance service reportedly took 15 people injured in the incident to the hospital, some of whom were seriously injured.Health officials called on Jerusalem residents to donate blood to hospitals, which are reportedly experiencing shortages in the wake of the incident.The incident happened on a popular promenade overlooking the Old City of Jerusalem, Israel Radio said.An eyewitness to the incident told the radio station that the truck ploughed into a group of soldiers, and that they fired on the driver, who reversed direction and ran over them again.Israeli Police Chief Roni Alsheich told reporters it was possible that the attack was inspired by a similar truck attack in Berlin in December, which killed 12 people."It is certainly possible to be influenced by watching TV but it is difficult to get into the head of every individual to determine what prompted him, but there is no doubt that these things do have an effect," Alsheich said.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman visited the scene of the attack in a gesture apparently stressing the high profile nature of the incident.The prime minister said there may be a connection between the truck attack in Jerusalem and those in Nice, France and Berlin, Germany. The terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) claimed credit for the attacks in the European cities.A security cabinet meeting is set to determine Israel's response to the attack.The militant group Hamas called the incident an act of "heroic resistance to the Israeli occupation," but would not claim responsibility for it.Random attacks by Palestinians against Jews have escalated over the past 15 months. Of the 231 Palestinians killed in Israel over that period, 157 were assailants in attacks using primitive weapons like knives. They have killed at least 37 Israelis and two visiting American citizens, according to Reuters.The Israeli government blames Palestinian leaders for inciting hatred against Jews. The Palestinian Authority blames Israel's harsh policies against Palestinians, including construction of settlements in the occupied territories and persecution of the families of Palestinian attackers.Israeli-Palestinian antagonism was highlighted this week after an IDF soldier was convicted of manslaughter for shooting dead an already injured Palestinian attacker last March. The ruling sparked criticism from many Israeli officials, while Netanyahu said Sgt. Elor Azaria should be pardoned.A video apparently showing the moment of the deadly truck attack in Jerusalem has surfaced online. It shows the truck ploughing through a crowd of people standing next to a bus.The video was shot from a distance of about 30 meters from the scene of the attack, and shows the truck speeding through the crowd, narrowly missing the standing bus.It then stops and starts maneuvering, moving backwards and turning, before finally coming to a stop.