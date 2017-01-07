© Denis Balibouse / Reuters

Yahoo Finance's social media manager has discovered just how harsh and unforgiving the internet can be after one small typo turned a routine story about the US Navy's budget into a full-on meme monsoon.The typo in question transformed the word 'bigger' into the N-word, sparking a Twitter frenzy.Yahoo did not do themselves any favors by allowing the offending tweet to remain live for a full 20 minutes before taking it down and issuing an apology.Some of the Twitterati didn't take the typo lightly:"Black twitter" turned #NiggerNavy into a joke. We turned racism into laughter and smiles. You know...what we been doing for centuries...? https://t.co/Ia7Wan5kSq— ??Dirty Bird Germ??? (@DrDreddyMurphy) January 6, 2017What the hell is this N word navy hashtag y'all doing?? ?? I hate that word. The year just started. Simmer down.— Brian - 9463 ? (@iPulledDaTrigga) January 6, 2017So wait white ppl mad Black Twitter made #NiggerNavy into a joke but if we were pissed over it they would told us to get over it ?— Tempeh Made Me Do It (@TalentedVegan) January 6, 2017Many other social media users, though, were as quick as ever to make light of the situation.Many other social media users, though, were as quick as ever to make light of the situation.When @YahooFinance said Trump wanted a much "nigger navy" pic.twitter.com/FbLxg8xOfJ— Dionne Whorewick (@_Amber_Bee) January 6, 2017Trump: We gotta go to warCaptain: You got gas money? #niggernavy— ?? (@byefeIicia) January 6, 2017Black Twitter: #NiggerNavy*hahaha*Everybody else: #NiggerNavyBlack Twitter: pic.twitter.com/LbUVrDyjwM— John Sha (@ShaFamilia) January 6, 2017I feel like black twitter is going to be the only thing to get us through the Trump presidency. #niggernavy— Tiffany Thomas (@PastorTiffany) January 6, 2017#NiggerNavy When trump want you to fight ISIS but no terrorist ever called you a nigger pic.twitter.com/ksuqbiTjJi— T (@Toussaint_Chen) January 6, 2017pentagon: "we can't find the target on radar"#NiggerNavy: "now if i go in this water and find it i'm beatin yo ass"— kareem simpson (@simpson_kareem) January 6, 2017#niggernavy "They're sending me to Korea"Black Moms: Well until I get Korea parents number you ain't going nowhere— TeeY ?? (@TyStephaun) January 6, 2017