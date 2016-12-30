© Grigoriy Sisoev / Sputnik



The US' decision to expel 35 Russian diplomats has affected 96 people, including the officials themselves and their families, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Moscow refrained from responding in kind, to not ruin the New Year for American diplomats.The Russians forced to leave the US includes some pre-school children, Maria Zakharova said.The US declared 35 Russian diplomats accredited in the US persona non grata, giving them 72 hours to leave the country.The foreign ministry spokesperson remarked that while some of the Russian diplomats had been working in the US for years, others arrived as recently as two months ago.The Kremlin decided to send a government plane to the US to evacuate the Russians. Some of them reportedly complained that buying plane tickets on such short notice was problematic.Zakharova said Moscow hoped that the bad timing of the expulsion and all the troubles it caused to the Russian citizens was an oversight rather than intended malice on the part of the White House.Russia refrained from its usual practice of responding to expulsions of its citizens by a foreign power with mirror expulsions of the respective country's citizens from Russia.Meanwhile the Russian envoy to the UN, Vitaly Churkin, called the US move "scandalous" and "cynical.""I believe it's simply scandalous that they have decided to target our children. They know that those vacation houses they mention in their statements are for our children. It's Christmas, a school break," he said. "Blocking our access there just for the holidays is cynical, in my opinion. There are your family values!"Moscow said the move by the Obama administration was a last-ditch effort to provoke the Russian government, and that it will decide on the future of relations with the US based on how the administration of President-elect Donald Trump acts.