Puppet Masters
Director of the CIA admits the agency had a role in committing "horrific bloodshed" in Syria
Almasdar News
Sun, 25 Dec 2016 20:13 UTC
"I think we always like to say that we wish that we would have been able to make a difference, in a way that would have prevented the slide and the situation there," Director of John Brennan said in an interview with National Public Radio (NPR).
"There's no way you can divorce yourself, emotionally or mentally, from these situations that you play a role in," Brennan said, adding that he "felt some responsibility for the horrific bloodshed" in the Syria war.
He then went onto predict that the terrorist forces loss in Aleppo will not end the war in Syria.
"This insurgency is not going to go away until there is some type of viable and genuine political process that will bring to power in Damascus a government that is representative of the Syrian people," he further stated.
He then went onto admit that the USA has had little influence in being able to shape events in Syria.
"As great a country — as powerful a country — as the United States is, we have, in many areas, limited ability to influence the course of events," Brennan said.
Comment: The CIA should feel responsible for the horrific bloodshed they've caused in Syria, but it's pretty doubtful that the sentiment is genuinely felt given the active role they've played in creating a hell on earth for the people of Syria. The Damascus government does in fact represent the Syrian people. Assad won over 88% of the vote during his 2014 election with a voter turnout of 74%. The only reason the 'insurgency' will not go away is because institutions like the CIA are driving its existence.
Reader Comments
Talk About an Understatement!
We/NATO destroyed Libya, then sent 'our' head chopping cannibalistic 'moderate' terrorists to Syria. (Also from Mosul, and the CIA still lost. Not that it's not still trying.)
The en-route destruction of a Russian plane to Syria - that sure looks like a tantrum of the nature that 'our' Alphabet Soup 'Intelligence' (sic) agencies' 'wet workers' enjoy doing.
R.C.
P.s. Re the plane? If one wishes to leave as little evidence behind as possible, where to blow it up? Over deep water.
Coincidence? I HATE having to suspect 'our' 'alleged' government for doing this sh*t. I LOVE America!!!
R.C.
"This insurgency is not going to go away until"
...the CIA shuts down their regime change mission in Syria. It is nauseous to watch the BBC news spin on this war every night. I was never a fan of Assad, but the alternative is insane. I went from rooting for the rebels when this first erupted, to realizing the powers behind this fake civil war were anything but civil, or local. Who wants, or needs another Libya?
I'm just worried the CIS isn't pulling Trumps Twitter strings setting up a Regime Change situation in China, he would think like that, Capitalism came Taiwan was first Capitalist One China Formosa.