The head of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Director John Brennan said in an interview with National Public Radio (NPR) the bloodshed in Syria was partially because of their role in the war."I think we always like to say that we wish that we would have been able to make a difference, in a way that would have prevented the slide and the situation there," Director of John Brennan said in an interview with National Public Radio (NPR)."There's no way you can divorce yourself, emotionally or mentally, from these situations that you play a role in," Brennan said,He then went onto predict that the terrorist forces loss in Aleppo will not end the war in Syria.He then went onto admit that the USA has had little influence in being able to shape events in Syria."As great a country — as powerful a country — as the United States is, we have, in many areas, limited ability to influence the course of events," Brennan said.