© Mushtaq Muhammed / Reuters

The Iranian rial has plummeted to a record low against the US dollar, continuing a six-month decline that has seen the currency fall nearly 19 percent, despite the lifting of sanctions.This week the currency has dropped to 41,600 rials to the dollar, its lowest point ever, further extending the gap with the official government rate fixed at 32,300."Surely this negatively impacts people's lives. Lots of foreign goods are imported into our country and many of the things people need come from abroad. It also has a very negative psychological effect on the people," said a Tehran resident as quoted by CNBC.According to the 2015 nuclear accord, international sanctions against the Islamic Republic were lifted in return for the country limiting its enrichment of uranium. Since then, Iran has sharply increased crude output aiming to recoup market share lost over the years.Tehran has manipulated the currency market to cover budget deficits, using the difference between the lower government exchange rate and the higher market exchange rate to gain rials from oil sales.The measure known as arbitrage might spring to action, according to Hassan Salimi, the head of the Investment Group of Iran's Chamber of Commerce."The government believed that it could sell a barrel of oil from $65 to $70 in 2017, but now it is certain that the price of oil will stay around $50. Therefore, to make up for the deficit, it has increased the exchange rate," Salimi said.