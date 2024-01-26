Society's Child
Huge fire tears through hospital tower block in Iran
Iran International
Thu, 25 Jan 2024 12:00 UTC
There were no immediate reports of casualties or the cause of incident, with an official saying the blaze had engulfed the building's exterior facade.
State TV said the area around the Gandhi Hospital in northern Tehran has been cordoned off and the hospital was being evacuated.
Pedram Pak-Ayin, the spokesperson for the Health Ministry, said that "none" of the workers and patients at Gandhi Hospital have been harmed.
He added that the cause of the fire is not clear and added, "The patients of Gandhi Hospital are being transferred to other medical centers."
According to Deputy Health Minister Saeed Karimi, 80 patients have been transferred from Gandhi Hospital to surrounding medical centers.
Tehran Fire Department spokesperson Jalal Malaki said the fire started at 1900 local time (1530 GMT) and firefighters had been dispatched to the area.
"Initial reports indicate that the fire primarily affected the exterior of the hospital building," Maleki told state TV.
No exact information has been released about the number of patients and other people inside the hospital at the time of the fire.
See Also:
Latest News
- Best of the Web: Houthis hit US warship off Yemen coast forcing convoy of Navy & cargo ships to retreat
- NASA's Ingenuity helicopter mission on Mars ends after damaging a rotor blade
- 400 US citizens killed fighting in Ukraine war — former Pentagon official
- Huge fire tears through hospital tower block in Iran
- 'I dare you to put it on TV': Crowd erupts as Tucker challenges Canadian government mouthpiece CBC to interview him
- Belgorod plane attack: Why did Ukraine shoot down an aircraft carrying dozens of its own soldiers?
- Civil war 2.0: What's behind the latest escalation between Washington and Texas?
- Michelle, Ma Belle
- French farmers block roads around Paris over low food prices, await Prime Minister's speech
- NATO a 'walking war machine' - China
- All 50 states have seen snow this season
- Biden Set To Announce New LNG Export Ban After White House Met With Gen-Z Climate Warrior
- Another brick in Stonewall's relentless campaign to indoctrinate UK schoolchildren
- Conspiracy theorists were right about climate lockdowns
- 128 pregnant women, 25 tots under age 2 given wrong RSV vaccines, CDC says
- Now you've pissed off the Truckers: Convoy heads to Texas to put a stop to Biden's border madness
- Belgorod plane attack: Kiev deliberately shot down plane carrying its POWs, Moscow says
- Trump collects most votes in history of New Hampshire primary
- Fascist state of Canada: Bail denied a second time for 'Coutts Four' member Chris Carbert
- Justin Trudeau is a narcissistic tyrant. A Canadian high court just proved it
- Best of the Web: Houthis hit US warship off Yemen coast forcing convoy of Navy & cargo ships to retreat
- 400 US citizens killed fighting in Ukraine war — former Pentagon official
- 'I dare you to put it on TV': Crowd erupts as Tucker challenges Canadian government mouthpiece CBC to interview him
- Belgorod plane attack: Why did Ukraine shoot down an aircraft carrying dozens of its own soldiers?
- Michelle, Ma Belle
- NATO a 'walking war machine' - China
- Biden Set To Announce New LNG Export Ban After White House Met With Gen-Z Climate Warrior
- Belgorod plane attack: Kiev deliberately shot down plane carrying its POWs, Moscow says
- Trump collects most votes in history of New Hampshire primary
- Justin Trudeau is a narcissistic tyrant. A Canadian high court just proved it
- Best of the Web: Escobar: How Yemen's 'asabiyya' is reshaping geopolitics
- 'No chance': Hamas spurns hostage deal as Netanyahu rejects conditions
- Hamas leader rules out two-state solution
- Rishi Sunak disagrees with Army chief who says UK must be ready to fight Russia
- British PM quizzed over shocking Gaza video
- Abbott doubles down on border 'invasion' declaration after Supreme Court blow
- Is Putin's decency inviting a world war?
- US reconsidering its gas exports, threatening critical deliveries to LNG dependent Europe - CNN
- Five variables defining our future
- US asks China for help with Houthis & Red Sea blockade, China reminds journalists 'Gaza conflict' to blame
- Huge fire tears through hospital tower block in Iran
- Civil war 2.0: What's behind the latest escalation between Washington and Texas?
- French farmers block roads around Paris over low food prices, await Prime Minister's speech
- Another brick in Stonewall's relentless campaign to indoctrinate UK schoolchildren
- Conspiracy theorists were right about climate lockdowns
- Now you've pissed off the Truckers: Convoy heads to Texas to put a stop to Biden's border madness
- Fascist state of Canada: Bail denied a second time for 'Coutts Four' member Chris Carbert
- Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro sentenced to 4 months in prison over House Jan. 6 probe
- Bill to ban natural gas revived, passes in Washington House
- Arizona GOP chair Jeff DeWit RESIGNS over bombshell audio bribing Kari Lake to stay out of office
- Israeli tanks open fire on hundreds of Gazans waiting for aid; Egypt's President exposes IDF blocking critical deliveries
- 'October 7' restaurant allegedly named after Hamas's massacre opens in Jordan
- City of Seattle settles BLM protesters' lawsuit for $10 million
- Texit time? How Greg Abbott's border fight bolsters calls for an independent Texas
- Aaaand, it's back: Texas installs more razor wire at border as GOP rages over SCOTUS ruling
- The German establishment wants to ban a popular right-wing party. Here's how it could backfire
- Revelation that U.K. climate target is based on one windy year's data threatens to unravel net zero credibility
- Self-Censorship in the US and Germany is increasing, studies find
- Russia seizes over $145 million worth of cocaine
- Biden avoids embarrassment in New Hampshire primary with write-in campaign win
- Occupants of the unspoiled 4th-century BCE Royal Tombs at Vergina in northern Greece have been identified
- Meritocracy: Men in medieval China were able to move up the social ladder as easily as male Baby Boomers in the US, study suggests
- Best of the Web: Paleoclimate reconstructions show significant cold periods coincided with pandemics & plagues in ancient Rome
- 'Lost' 4,000-year-old tomb rediscovered in Ireland
- Ancient sword with possible Viking origins and a mysterious inscription recovered from Polish river
- 10,000 year old "chewing gum" provides insight into diet of ancient Scandinavians
- Humans were inhabiting China 45,000 years ago, new site analysis reveals
- Wooly mammoth movements tied to 14,000 year old hunting camps, research of Alaska's earliest sites reveals
- Nearly 300-million-year-old fossilized reptile skin found in Oklahoma cave resembles that of modern crocodiles
- Construction workers unearth 9,000-year-old artifacts that may change Brazil's history
- Newly-found inscribed brick may reveal Elamite water supply system in western Iran
- Discoveries gleaned from 5,000 ancient Eurasian human DNA samples
- Neo-colonialism: France made 'the largest marine cemetery in the world' just to contain Russia and China
- Discoveries gleaned from human ancient DNA
- 5th Century mosaic overturns understanding of post-Roman Britain
- Huge 4,000-year-old fortification discovered in Saudi Arabia
- UK's deadliest snow in history that killed 90,000 people, froze seas and saw food prices soar
- Laser mapping reveals oldest Amazonian cities, built 2500 years ago
- The British empire's gnostic revival of scientific paganism and a new world religion
- Only a Fool Invades Russia?
- NASA's Ingenuity helicopter mission on Mars ends after damaging a rotor blade
- The Moon is shrinking, causing landslides and instability in Lunar south pole
- Scientists invent dirt-fuelled power source that 'lasts forever', based on 113 year-old tech
- Chinese company unveils revolutionary nuclear battery with 50-year lifespan
- Discovery of second ultra-large structure in distant space further challenges our understanding of the universe
- Scientists aim to drill into a volcano's magma chamber to unleash powerful energy
- Have we just discovered aliens?
- Video of electric blue flame erupting from a volcano goes viral
- If fossil fuels come from fossils, why have scientists found them on one of Saturn's moons?
- 'Diamond rain' detected on icy planets offers clues into magnetic field mysteries
- Astronomers solve mystery of 'Green Monster' in Cassiopeia A
- India's landmark Sun probe Aditya-L1 reaches final destination
- Megalodon tooth found on unexplored seamount 10,000 feet below the ocean's surface
- Juno probe reveals closest-ever view of Jupiter's volcanic moon Io
- Physics and chemistry could not give rise to biology
- How tomato plants adapt to drought conditions
- China reveals next-gen multi-target electronic warfare weapon design
- A sweater made from new aerogel fiber tests warmer than one made from down
- Saturn's seasonal spectacle: Hubble's ultra-sharp vision unveils ring spoke phenomenon
- After 2 years in space, the James Webb telescope has broken cosmology. Can it be fixed?
- All 50 states have seen snow this season
- Colombia to declare a natural disaster over wildfires
- China landslide leaves 44 people dead in Yunnan province (UPDATES)
- A month's worth of rain in 3 days triggers dangerous flash flooding in Texas and Louisiana
- More boats sink, roofs collapse, avalanche danger remains high as snowfall pummels Juneau, Alaska
- Winter storm brings record snowfall to Gifu, Shiga prefectures in Japan - 19 inches of snowfall in 6 hours
- Large waves flood the streets of Orchard Beach, Maine
- Flooding in northern England after Storm Jocelyn
- Couple escapes from car after it plunges into sinkhole in Vancouver, Washington: 'Felt like the movies'
- Elderly woman dies after being attacked by her 4 dogs in Limpopo, South Africa
- Wildlife officer killed in elephant attack in Botswana
- Dog owner charged with manslaughter after pit bulls attack, kill intoxicated man in Guyana
- Heavy rain causes flooding in Baja California, Mexico
- 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS
- Flash flooding sparks emergency in San Diego, California after 4 inches of rain in 6 hours - cars swept away
- Indonesia's Mount Merapi unleashes lava as other volcanoes flare up, forcing thousands to evacuate
- Nearly 100 dead in US winter storms as snow and ice hit multiple states
- Mega 7.0 magnitude shallow earthquake hits China-Kyrgyzstan border - 3 killed, at least 50 injured (UPDATE)
- Lightning kills bather on beach in Brazil
- 3 killed after severe storms hit Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Meteor fireball over New England and New York on January 21
- Stunning meteor fireball over Spain and Portugal on January 21
- Best of the Web: Small asteroid hits Earth above Germany overnight on January 21
- Meteor fireball over UK and Ireland on January 18
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on January 18
- Meteor fireball over France and Spain on January 16
- Meteor fireball over Alberta, Montana and Saskatchewan on January 15
- Meteor fireball over Belarus on January 8
- Meteor fireball reported over Japan on January 15
- Meteor fireball spotted in skies over Caribou, Maine on January 12
- Meteor fireball over northern France on January 11
- Meteor fireball over Maine, Massachusetts and Québec on January 8
- Meteor fireball over Texas and 3 other states on January 5
- Meteor fireball over UK and northern France on December 30
- Meteor fireball over Nevada and 3 other states on December 29
- Meteor fireball over Puglia, Italy on December 27
- Meteor fireball over Czech Republic and Germany on December 27
- Meteor fireball explodes over Council Bluffs, Iowa on December 20
- Meteor fireball recorded in sky over Central New Jersey on December 20
- Meteor fireball over State of Bahia, Brazil on December 18
- 128 pregnant women, 25 tots under age 2 given wrong RSV vaccines, CDC says
- mRNA technology is the culprit behind faulty immune response, IgG4 study shows
- 'Futile and dangerous': Cameroon first of 20 African countries to roll out GSK's malaria vaccine for babies
- Why was the BioNTech/Pfizer mRNA vaccine not recalled in February 2021?
- 'Hello, I'd like to eat a genetically modified animal today'
- Microplastics in food: A health hazard of epic proportions
- Dodgy data: COVID vaccine clinical trials show counting window issues, exaggerating safety
- Israel approves sale of world's first lab-grown beef
- CDC drafted alert for myocarditis and COVID-19 vaccines, but never sent it
- Matt Le Tissier's battle for the truth about footballer deaths
- 'Trustees of the Future'? World Economic Forum members discuss looming threat of "Disease X"
- The silent epidemic eating away Americans' minds
- FDA launches fresh bid to toss out high-profile Ivermectin case
- The three biggest Covid lies Fauci admitted to Congress
- Shigella: An antibiotic-resistant bacteria is rising among Philly's homeless population
- Measles: The first panic narrative of 2024?
- Covid vaccines cause 'Autism' in lab rats, study finds
- Judge orders CDC to release 7.8 million text-based responses submitted to V-safe
- Early exposure to screens may alter children's sensory reactions
- One litre of bottled water contains 250,000 invisible plastic particles
- John Sailer: The DEI rollback
- A nation of non-compliers
- Resilience is a skill that can be cultivated, a psychologist explains
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: From Archons to the Matrix: Understanding American Gnosis with Arthur Versluis
- The time traveling mistake we make when we procrastinate
- Research shows that sniffing women's tears reduces aggressive behavior in men
- Gladness and silence amid chaos and violence
- Best of the Web: How scientific materialism begot woke ideology
- Leading biologist explains why you can so often sense when someone is looking at you even if your back is turned
- Truth-speaking and the technocratic cabal
- Scientists revisit Solomon Asch's classic conformity experiments with surprising results
- The attack of the pseudo-men
- Best of the Web: The competency crisis is upon us
- On free will, ChatGPT4 blows away atheist Sam Harris
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Psychedelics, Sobriety, and Altered States: Processing Reality with John Buchanan
- Children may be 'evolutionarily primed' to need more than 2 parents
- Best of the Web: An Initiation into the Reality of Evil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Five Myths about Evil: Setting the Record Straight with David Abramowitz
- Israel's Biblical Psychopathy
- Evil only comes where it's invited: Tracking ponerogenesis in history and Israel-Palestine
- 'Uncoordinated': Internal watchdog raps Pentagon's UFO tracking effort
- The vanishing star enigma and the 1952 Washington DC UFO wave
- 'It only takes one to be real and it changes humanity for ever': What if we've been lied to about UFOs?
- UFO whistleblower held secret talk with 'Wall St bigwigs' in Manhattan - where he claimed US was in possession of 40ft Tardis-like craft
- Expert says 'UFO Revolution' docuseries shows UAP flying over military base, 'blows up decades of conspiracies'
- Former DGSE Intelligence Chief Alain Juillet on UFOs: "These are systems against which our armies are incapable of responding"
- UAPs and Non-Human Intelligence: What is the most reasonable scenario?
- '10-foot-tall strange beings' caught on video traversing Brazilian island, alien rumors swirl - New York Post
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dark Matter Monsters and the Sociology of the Paranormal with Dr. Simeon Hein
- 'There are no aliens in Miami' - Cops debunk Bayside conspiracy theory in viral video
- Defense specialist encounters unidentified object 'going faster than the speed of sound underwater' while doing classified work on the Navy's USS Hampton submarine
- 'Deeply disturbing stuff' - Can the truth ever be told?
- Michael Ian Black: UFO whistleblower David Grusch is my hero of 2023
- 'Demonic forces' stopped official investigations into UFOs in the UK
- UFO spotted hovering over Air Force 1 at LAX during Joe Biden's fundraising trip to Los Angeles
- Some UFO records must be released, US Congress says
- David Grusch: Congress' pared-down UAP measure a 'total failure'
- Secrets of Area 51: Metallic egg-shaped UFO the size of an SUV was kept at the highly-classified Air Force base in the 1980s, whistleblower claims
- Congress is taking a huge step toward UFO transparency—and lawmakers pushing for the truth aren't happy
- Best of the Web: Irish scientist with top secret US Government clearance: 'The UFO phenomenon can manipulate human perception, invade people's lives, and is very deceptive'
- Texas plants razor wire around the Alamo for final stand against Biden
- Nikki Haley sweeps Dixville Notch's primary, winning all SIX votes!
- Jan 6th pipe bombs revealed to have sticker reading 'please return to FBI'
- New film adaptation of '1984' to feature Big Brother as the good guy
- Boeing CEO assures nervous fliers that all 737 aircraft are built to the highest diversity standards
- DOJ sues Texas: 'It's against the law to pass a law to enforce the law'
- Flashback: 'You can't be pro-insurrection and pro-American,' says president of nation founded by an insurrection
- Biden deploys 'big, burly border agents ' to help block journalists' cameras
- Colorado bans Trump from running: Officials concerned usual election rigging system could fail
- Russia Today leaks Moscow's plan to interfere with US elections - suspiciously shows Biden uttering a coherent sentence
- Soros-backed DA prosecutes Illinois boy for terrorizing burglars
- Santa Claus shot down over Israel by Iron Dome
- Best of the Web: Anne and Joe argue about the Child-Killing Murder Robot
- Colorado saves democracy by not allowing people to vote for their preferred candidate
- Capitol janitors opt to deep clean Senate chamber with flamethrowers
- Clarence the Angel shows Gavin Newsom what California would look like if he'd never been born
- California gingerbread house listed on Zillow for $1.9 Million
- Oil rich countries celebrate COP28 agreement by showering crowd in oil
- Hunter Biden indicted for not paying taxes on his bribes
- Climate activists' private planes freeze themselves to runway in powerful protest
French farmers protest against government destruction of the food supply
Quote of the Day
Evil deeds do not prosper; the slow man catches up with the swift.
- Homer, The Odyssey
Recent Comments
There’s a video of an American warship billowing smoke and circling helicopters performing water drops. So if by “falling into the sea” they meant...
I tell you what - as your derivative fiscal instruments fall into complete spiral disarray, if you are respectful and aware of the harm you have...
"Yesterday, our unfortunate Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, issued a TRAVEL BAN for an entire county". -- Laughable.....but the question is -...
Iran should be sleeping with one eye open. That or is fire picket 24/7/365.
Tangential link. Here is Peter Koenig speaking about the AI agenda and chipping of humans. [Link]
Comment: Whilst accidents and incompetence can be to blame, the number of buildings and factories exploding and bursting into flames, across the planet, is rather suspect; more so when they occur in countries, such as Iran, which is known to be subject to relentless, covert, attacks by nefarious agencies: Iran arrests another Mossad network, allegedly thwarting planned terrorist operations
See also: