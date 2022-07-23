According to the Ministry, the agents were arrested before they were able to carry out sabotage and terrorist operations.
In a statement, the Intelligence Ministry indicated that "this network's members were in contact with Mossad spy agency through a neighboring country and entered Iran from Kurdistan region with advanced equipment and strong explosives."
The statement highlighted that the arrested network planned "acts of sabotage and unprecedented terrorist operations in sensitive locations."
The Iranian Intelligence Ministry confirmed that investigations are underway and more information will be announced in the future.
US & Israeli leaders jointly pledge to 'deny Iran nuclear weaponry'
It is noteworthy that in mid-July, US President Joe Biden and Israeli occupation Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed the so-called "Jerusalem Declaration" to consolidate cooperation between Washington and "Tel Aviv".
The Declaration emphasized the United States' unwaning support for "Israel's" regional military advantage and ability to "defend itself by itself."
Prior to the announcement, Lapid spoke with Biden about "the Iranian threat, and we believe that this matter is not only a matter of concern for Israel, but the world as a whole [...] there will be no nuclear Iran."
"We spoke about Saudi Arabia and the importance of forming a regional coalition to counter Iran," Lapid added.
Iran thwarting Mossad networks' attempts
It is noteworthy that on June 21, Mehdi Shamsabadi, the Prosecutor General of the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan, confirmed that some Mossad agents were arrested in the province.
Comment: That bust was reported here, and just a few weeks prior to that, Turkey claimed to have foiled an Iranian plot to target Iran.
According to the prosecutor, the arrested Mossad agents sought to assassinate Iranian nuclear scientists.
Comment: That's believable enough, since they've done it before: Israel boasts to New York Times about how it assassinated Iranian scientist using 'A.I.-Assisted Killer Robot'
In late May, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' public relations department announced the arrest of a spying network linked with Israeli intelligence.
Similarly, in April, three Israeli Mossad spies were arrested in the provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan upon judicial order. According to Iranian intelligence, the spies were involved in disseminating classified information and documents.
In a statement, the IRGC indicated that "the network, led by the Zionist regime's intelligence service, attempted to steal and destroy personal and public properties, and abduct people and get fabricated confessions."
Similarly, the Iranian Security Directorate also announced in March the dismantling of an espionage network working for "Israel" in western Iran.
Comment: It's notable that so many of these networks are being taken down now. Perhaps it's a sign that Iran feels confident it can do so considering the evidently waning influence of the West and its ally Israel.
The Directorate indicated that the network was recruiting people to carry out sabotage operations inside Iran.
In the same context, Iranian media had said that the intelligence apparatus of the IRGC arrested the members of a Mossad network that attempted to reach the IR6 centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.
Iran's Intelligence Ministry announced in July 2021 that it had arrested agents who were members of a network working for the Israeli occupation and that it had seized a cache of weapons and ammunition intended for use in riots and terror in the country.
Comment: This comes amidst an advisor to official in Iran warning that they're more than capable of making a nuke (although they likely already have one, so perhaps its preparatory work for the announcement).