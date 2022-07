US & Israeli leaders jointly pledge to 'deny Iran nuclear weaponry'

Iran thwarting Mossad networks' attempts

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry announced Saturday that its security forces arrested a network of agents working for the Israeli Mossad According to the Ministry, the agents were arrested before they were able to carry out sabotage and terrorist operations.In a statement, the Intelligence Ministry indicated thatThe statement highlighted that the arrested network plannedThe Iranian Intelligence Ministry confirmed that investigations are underway andin the future.It is noteworthy thatThe DeclarationPrior to the announcement, Lapid spoke with Biden about "the Iranian threat, and we believe that this matter is not only a matter of concern for Israel, but the world as a whole [...] there will be no nuclear Iran.""We spoke about Saudi Arabia and the importance of forming a regional coalition to counter Iran," Lapid added.It is noteworthy that on June 21, Mehdi Shamsabadi, the Prosecutor General of the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan, confirmed that some Mossad agents were arrested in the province.According to the prosecutor,In a statement, the IRGC indicated that "the network, led by the Zionist regime's intelligence service, attempted to steal and destroy personal and public properties, and abduct people and get fabricated confessions."Similarly, the Iranian Security Directorate also announcedThe Directorate indicated that the network was recruiting people to carry out sabotage operations inside Iran.In the same context, Iranian media had said that the intelligence apparatus of the IRGC arrested the members of a Mossad network that attempted to reach the IR6 centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.Iran's Intelligence Ministry announced in July 2021 that it had arrested agents who were members of a network working for the Israeli occupation and that it had seized a cache of weapons and ammunition intended for use in riots and terror in the country.