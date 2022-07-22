Russia's President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in global oil markets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a phone call on Thursdayand their cooperation within the OPEC+ group, the Kremlin said in a statement.The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia, which together comprise, according to the Kremlin.The decision came as Western nations had been pressuring OPEC to address global energy shortages exacerbated by sanctions on Russia. The move, however, failed to drive oil prices lower at that time.On Thursday, Putin and bin Salman also discussed bilateral relations andthe Kremlin said. Back in May, Riyadh said that Russia's military action in Ukraine would not affect Saudi Arabia's relations with either Russia or Ukraine, as the kingdom sought to maintain its extensive trade relations with both countries.The two leaders, according to the Kremlin readout. On Tuesday, after the summit in Tehran where Putin met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Russian president said that the US should stop "looting" Syria.The phone call also came as. According to the report, citing sources in both Washington and Riyadh, the personal enmity between US President Joe Biden and bin Salman has been an important factor in the fraying of relations.