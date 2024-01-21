NewsReal on Facebook

So many Mid-East countries have carried out missile strikes against each other of late, it's becoming hard to track them all... Just last week, Iran fired at Pakistan, Pakistan fired back, Israel fired at Lebanon, Iran fired at Syria, Iraqi militias fired at a US airbase in Iraq, Jordan fired at Syria, and the US-UK fired at Yemen. Is this just 'temporary tensions' playing themselves out? Or raindrops before an almighty storm?Gazans, meanwhile, continue dying in droves as Israel's 'final solution' stops at nothing to drive them out: mass executions, extreme psychological torture, hunger and disease, and systematic desecration of cemeteries.Also in this NewsReal: 'Ukraine' strikes Russian energy infrastructure (again), still no signs of life from US SecDef Lloyd Austin, and Putin just casually mentions that the 2020 US presidential election was rigged. All goes well at the end of empire...01:51:59— 76.9 MBThis podcast will soon also be available to view, share and download on Rumble, Odysee, X and VK.