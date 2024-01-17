Tells Davos elite that their top priority should be "industrial-scale disinformation".President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen addressed elites at the World Economic Forum in Davos Tuesday, calling for overarching globalist control over the flow of all information in the digital age.She continued, "Many of the solutions lie not only in countries working together but, crucially, on businesses and governments, businesses and democracies working together," adding that "While governments hold many of the levers to deal with the great challenges of our time, business have [sic] the innovation, the technology, the talents to deliver the solutions we need to fight threats like climate change or industrial-scale disinformation."Furthermore, von der Leyen said 2024 is "the biggest electoral year in history", and expressed concern that "freedom comes with risks.""With our Digital Services Act, we defined the responsibility of large internet platforms on the content they promote and propagate," von der Leyen bragged.She concluded "there is no doubt that we face the greatest risk to the global order in the post-war era. But in my mind, there is also no doubt that we can move forward with optimism and resolve."At last year's WEF confab, Věra Jourová, who holds the incredibly Orwellian title of The European Commission's Vice-President for Values and Transparency, commented that Musk's "freedom of speech absolutism," doesn't jive with new EU online regulations.