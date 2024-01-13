This is one of the biggest questions of our time. Something all would-be sages stroke their chins about.
And it is a problem. In recent years, we, the public, have lost faith in institution after institution. Often with very good reason. We've seen a multi-tiered justice system. We've seen the politicization of every government agency. And we've had profound doubts cast — by Democrats and Republicans alike — on the security of the voting system.
But I doubt any institution has lost as much faith so fast as scientific "experts."
Not long ago, when "the scientists" said something, most of us listened.
Then the years of COVID came.
At the start of the pandemic, most of us still listened. But today? Research shows that public faith in scientists has fallen off the cliff since the pandemic. People who say they have "a great deal of confidence" in scientists have halved in a few years.
And no one is more responsible for that than Dr. Anthony Fauci.
This week he appeared before a closed House select subcommittee on the coronavirus. And what he said would turn a saint into a skeptic.
His performance was by turns superior, shameless and suspicious.
Almost every single one of the things the people of this country were told unraveled before the House subcommittee.
Starting with that first question about the origin of the virus: Where did it come from?
At the beginning of the virus, it was perfectly reasonable to note that it had come from the city of Wuhan, China.
A city that just happened to have a laboratory that worked on precisely this type of respiratory virus.
But for some reason, Fauci didn´t want that theory to gain traction. We now know that in February 2020, Fauci prompted the drafting of a paper to debunk the lab leak conspiracy theory.
The "Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2" paper was published in a scientific journal and was then used to claim that anyone suggesting the virus might have come from the laboratory was pushing a "conspiracy theory."
What did Fauci have to say about that this week? Well, he claimed before members of Congress that he in fact never rejected the lab leak theory.
That is a bald-faced lie. And unfortunately for him, there are dozens of interviews from that time in which he did exactly that. He said on every available platform that the evidence "strongly" suggested the virus's "natural occurrence."
So not only did Fauci deny the lab leak theory, he was the person responsible for making sure the lab leak theory was dismissed. Only to concede this week that it isn't a conspiracy theory.
Why? Perhaps it is because of something else that came out in his testimony.
In earlier congressional testimony, Fauci had said America does not fund "gain-of-function research" in Wuhan. He also happens to have approved all foreign and domestic NIAID grants. We know from a 2020 email that Fauci knew full well about the gain-of-function research in Wuhan. Now he says that he was wrong to say that he knew that.
Confused?
Not as confused as he is, apparently.
Perhaps at the age of 83, Fauci might be permitted the occasional "I don't recall." But this week, giving testimony, flanked by his four lawyers (two personal, two government), Fauci is reported to have said "I don't recall" hundreds of times. He might as well not have been there, considering the number of things he just doesn't remember. Or claims not to remember.
But perhaps that is just as well for him. Because what Fauci did remember and commented on this week is damning.
Questioned by the subcommittee about the 6-foot rule — that we were all ordered to live by — Fauci had one of the most bizarre answers of the whole hearing.
Questioned about these social distancing rules, Fauci said that the 6-feet-of-distance rule "sort of just appeared." Without any scientific input.
Which is nice to know.
After all, it wasn't like it was something that put the public to any kind of trouble. It wasn't like all those signs on every shop window and every floor actually had any impact on our lives.
Or on the people who were kept from seeing loved ones and stood at a distance from them, unable to get nearer than 6 feet. It wasn't like that was any inconvenience, was it?
Nice to know it just "sort of appeared." Like the virus itself.
It was the same on issue after issue. Back at the height of the virus, Fauci was one of the people advocating for stronger and stricter mandates to push people into having the vaccine.
Now he acknowledges that this policy actually caused a huge increase in suspicion of vaccines among the American public. And not just the COVID vaccines, but all vaccines.
If we see the spread of old and unfamiliar diseases in the coming years, we will be able to thank this expert in disease control.
But perhaps the most appalling part of Fauci's testimony was his claim that he is "still not convinced" that there was a "learning loss" among America's children because of school closures. In fact, unlike certain other subjects, he thought this one was "still really open for discussion."
It is hard to think of anything less open for discussion. As Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas) said, "I think if you ask any parent, they'll tell you it was a major hit on their child´s development." And it was.
Everyone — not just kids in school — is going to be feeling the consequence of that lost learning for decades to come. But like Randi Weingarten and others who pushed for school closures, Fauci doesn't want to take any responsibility for his decision-making.
Because that could have consequences for his reputation. Specifically for the gallery of progressives to whom he seems to forever be appealing.
So yes, there is a problem with faith in institutions. And faith in science.
But that too doesn't come from nowhere. And it isn't a conspiracy theory.
It is the direct result of the actions of Dr. Anthony Fauci and "evidence" of the kind he rolled out again this week.
Comment: How many times can we be lied to, in bald-faced fashion, and still hold any level of trust? And it's not just lies, it's the completely transparent self-serving nature of the lies that lead to erosion of trust. And Fauci, while completely deserving of everything that's coming to him, is just the latest fall guy in the overall narrative generating machine. The institutions themselves are rotten to the core.
Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.
