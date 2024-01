© Getty Images



That is a bald-faced lie.

"How can we restore public trust in institutions?"This is one of the biggest questions of our time. Something all would-be sages stroke their chins about.And it is a problem. In recent years, we, the public, have lost faith in institution after institution. Often with very good reason. We've seen a multi-tiered justice system. We've seen the politicization of every government agency. And we've had profound doubts cast — by Democrats and Republicans alike — on the security of the voting system.But I doubt any institution has lost as much faith so fast as scientific "experts."At the start of the pandemic, most of us still listened. But today?And no one is more responsible for that than Dr. Anthony Fauci. This week he appeared before a closed House select subcommittee on the coronavirus. And what he said would turn a saint into a skeptic.His performance was by turns superior, shameless and suspicious.Starting with that first question about the origin of the virus: Where did it come from?At the beginning of the virus, it was perfectly reasonable to note that it had come from the city of Wuhan, China.A city that just happened to have a laboratory that worked on precisely this type of respiratory virus.But for some reason, Fauci didn´t want that theory to gain traction. We now know that in February 2020, Fauci prompted the drafting of a paper to debunk the lab leak conspiracy theory.And unfortunately for him, there are dozens of interviews from that time in which he did exactly that. He said on every available platform that the evidence "strongly" suggested the virus's "natural occurrence."So not only did Fauci deny the lab leak theory , he was the person responsible for making sure the lab leak theory was dismissed. Only to concede this week that it isn't a conspiracy theory.Why? Perhaps it is because of something else that came out in his testimony.Confused?Not as confused as he is, apparently.But perhaps that is just as well for him. Because what Fauci did remember and commented on this week is damning.Questioned by the subcommittee about the 6-foot rule — that we were all ordered to live by — Fauci had one of the most bizarre answers of the whole hearing.Which is nice to know.After all, it wasn't like it was something that put the public to any kind of trouble. It wasn't like all those signs on every shop window and every floor actually had any impact on our lives.It was the same on issue after issue. Back at the height of the virus, Fauci was one of the people advocating for stronger and stricter mandates to push people into having the vaccine.If we see the spread of old and unfamiliar diseases in the coming years, we will be able to thank this expert in disease control.It is hard to think of anything less open for discussion. As Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas) said,Everyone — not just kids in school — is going to be feeling the consequence of that lost learning for decades to come. But like Randi Weingarten and others who pushed for school closures,Because that could have consequences for his reputation. Specifically for the gallery of progressives to whom he seems to forever be appealing.So yes, there is a problem with faith in institutions. And faith in science.But that too doesn't come from nowhere. And it isn't a conspiracy theory.It is the direct result of the actions of Dr. Anthony Fauci and "evidence" of the kind he rolled out again this week.