"Whether it's a threat to our health or a threat to our democracy, there is a human cost to disinformation."

PR can be understood as a form of propaganda or the art of sharing information to influence public opinion in the service of special interests groups.

Abir Ballan is the co-founder of Think Twice Global. She has a Masters in Public Health and a BA in Psychology, and is the author of 27 children's books. Find her on Twitter,LinkedIn (suspended), Substack and Telegram.

Trust the Authorities, trust the Experts, and trust the Science, we were told. Public health messaging during the COVID-19 pandemic was only credible if it originated from Government health authorities, the World Health Organisation and pharmaceutical companies, as well as scientists who parroted their lines with little critical thinking.In the name of 'protecting' the public, theabout the appropriate response to COVID-19 - as described files that document collusion between the FBI and social media platforms. They suppressed ' the truth ', even when emanating from highly credible scientists , undermining scientific debate and preventing the correction of scientific errors. In fact,(false information resulting from human error with no intention of harm);(information intended to mislead and manipulate);(accurate information intended to harm). From fact checkers like NewsGuard , to the European Commission's Digital Services Act , the U.K. Online Safety Bill and the BBC Trusted News Initiative , as well as Big Tech and social media , all eyes are on the public to curtail their mis- and dis-information.Tim Davie, Director-General of the BBC , says:But is it possible that 'trusted' institutions could pose a far bigger threat to society by disseminating false information?Although the problem of spreading false information is usually conceived of as emanating from the public, during the COVID-19 pandemic, governments, corporations, supranational organisations and even scientific journals and academic institutions have contributed to a false narrative. Falsehoods such as 'lockdowns save lives' and 'no one is safe until everyone is safe' have far-reaching costs in livelihoods and lives. Institutional false information during the pandemic was rampant. The health authorities falsely convinced the public that the COVID-19 vaccines stop infection and transmission when the manufacturers never even tested these outcomes.to be more 'inclusive' of the novel mRNA technology vaccines.The authorities also repeated the mantra of 'safe and effective' throughout the pandemic despite emerging evidence of vaccine harm. The FDA refused the full release of documents it had reviewed in 108 days when granting the vaccines emergency use authorisation. ThenThese documents presented evidence of vaccine adverse events. It's important to note thatThe vaccine manufacturers claimed high levels of vaccine efficacy in terms of relative risk reduction (between 67% and 95%). They failed, however, to share with the public the, at least as important, measure of absolute risk reduction thereby exaggerating the expected benefit of these vaccines. They also claimed there were "no serious safety concerns observed" despite their own post-authorisation safety report revealing multiple serious adverse events, some lethal. The manufacturers alsoLack of transparency about this vital information denied people their right to informed consent They also claimed that natural immunity is not protective enough and that hybrid immunity (a combination of natural immunity and vaccination) is required. This false information was necessary to sell remaining stocks of their products in the face of mounting breakthrough cases (infection despite vaccination). In reality, although natural immunity may not completely prevent future infection with SARS-CoV-2, it is however effective in preventing severe symptoms and deaths. Thus vaccination post natural infection is not needed.The WHO also participated in falsely informing the public. It disregarded its own pre-pandemic plans and denied that lockdowns and masks are ineffective at saving lives and have a net harm on public health. It also promoted mass vaccination in contradiction to the public health principle of 'interventions based on individual needs'. It also went as far asof herd immunity and claimed that only vaccines can help reach this end point. This was later reversed under pressure from the scientific community. Again, at least 20% of the WHO's funding comes from Big Pharma and philanthropists invested in pharmaceuticals. Is this a case of he who pays the piper calls the tune?The Lancet, a respectable medical journal, published a paper claiming that hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) - a repurposed drug used for the treatment of COVID-19 - was associated with a slight increased risk of death. This led the FDA to ban the use of HCQ to treat COVID-19 patients and the NIH to halt the clinical trials on HCQ as a potential COVID-19 treatment. These were drastic measures taken on the basis of a study that was later retracted due to the emergence of evidence showing that the data used were false.In another instance, the medical journal, Current Problems in Cardiology, retracted - without any justification - myocarditis in young people following the COVID-19 vaccines after it was peer reviewed and published. The authors advocated the precautionary principle in the vaccination of young people and called for more pharmacovigilance studies to assess the safety of the vaccines.A similar story took place with, another drug used for the treatment of COVID-19. Andrew Hill stated (at 5:15) that the conclusion of his paper on Ivermectin was influenced by Unitaid which is, as it happens, the main funder of a new research centre at Hill's workplace - the University of Liverpool. His meta-analysis showed that ivermectin reduced mortality with COVID-19 by 75%. Instead of supporting I=ivermectin use as a COVID-19 treatment, he concluded that further studies were needed.of the COVID-19 vaccines as in the United States EUA (p.3).Many media outlets are also guilty of sharing false information. This came in the form of biased reporting or by acceding to be a platform for public relations (PR) campaigns.The danger of PR is that it passes for independent journalistic opinion to the untrained eye. PR campaigns aim to sensationalise scientific findings, possibly to increase consumer uptake of a given therapeutic, increase funding for similar research or increase stock prices.Is it possible that this funding influenced media reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic?Lack of integrity and conflict of interests have led to an unprecedented institutional false information pandemic of mis- and dis-information.The public can no longer trust 'authoritative' institutions that were expected to look after their interests. This lesson was learned at great cost . Many lives were lost due to the suppression of early treatment and an unsound vaccination policy, businesses ruined, jobs destroyed, educational achievement regressed, poverty aggravated and both physical and mental health outcomes worsened. A preventable mass disaster.We have a choice: either we continue to passively accept institutional false information or we resist. What are the checks and balances that we must put in place to reduce conflict of interests in public health and research institutions? How can we decentralise the media and academic journals in order to reduce the influence of pharmaceutical advertising on their editorial policy? As individuals, how can we improve our media literacy to become more critical consumers of information? There is nothing that dispels false narratives better than personal inquiry and critical thinking.