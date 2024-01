© Pool Moncloa/Borja Puig de la Bellacasa



Pentagon officials are pressuring Spain to "reconsider its refusal " to take part in the Red Sea Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) and haveaccording to informed sources who spoke with Spanish daily El Confidencial As the US-led alliance struggles to make an impact against the pro-Palestine actions of the Yemeni armed forces, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown, on Monday contacted his Spanish counterpart, Admiral Teodoro Lopez Calderon, to reiterate Washington's "desire to work with all nations that share an interest in defending the principle of freedom of navigation and ensuring safe passage for global shipping.""Spain is a vital NATO ally and shares a long and strategic relationship with the US," says the US navy readout of the phone call.In parallel to this conversation, which was made public, a separate phone call took place between the US Secretary of the Navy, Carlos del Toro, and the Spanish ambassador in Washington, Santiago Cabanas, during which the Pentagon official "in much more direct language" pressed Madrid to take part in the naval coalition in support of Israel.El Confidencial reports.The veto by the Spanish mission to Brussels was a direct order from Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez , according to local reports.This public pushback prompted US President Joe Biden to contact Sanchez in late December to discuss the crisis in Gaza and warn him about the "Houthi threat" in the Red Sea.Nonetheless, Sanchez maintained his decision against joining OPG and also refused to join a statement that the US and its main European and Asian allies published on 3 January in which they issued a collective warning to Yemen. France did not subscribe to this text either.