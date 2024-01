© Fox News



A mother and father sued a Michigan school district on Monday, alleging that school personnel encouraged their autistic daughter's gender transition without their consent Shortly after the couple began working with administrators at East Rockford Middle School to address their daughter's academic struggles, she received an official autism diagnosis, the Meads told National Review.Prior to this point, the Meads felt like they had a very trusting, productive relationship with the school staff advising their daughter."We thought, 'this must be a mistake,'" Dan Mead said. When they contacted the school specifically, "there was absolute silence," he said.Now a freshman in high school, the Meads believe their daughter's transition process began in seventh grade, when teachers and administrators began using a male name and pronouns to refer to her. At one point, she even considered chest binding.The Meads realized they needed to pull their daughter out of school immediately.Jennifer and Dan said they felt blindsided and betrayed by the school and district. The school counselor was almost like a friend to Jennifer. She had often expressed how she enjoyed working with her daughter, Jennifer said."I had what I thought was building a trust between us as parents and the school system to help our daughter succeed and help her wellbeing," Jennifer said. "I was disclosing intimate, private information with the school...They were letting the staff and teachers know so we could make the best decisions for our daughter. I really trusted them.""I thought they were in our daughter's corner," she said. "I was shocked and I was hurt. This hurt our family and this hurt our child."Asked for comment, the district replied: "We have no comment at this time because we have not been given official notice of this legal proceeding."