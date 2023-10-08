Joe Rogan
Podcast legend Joe Rogan revealed this week some of the woke indoctrination that his children faced while they were going to school in California.

Rogan, who made the remarks on "The Joe Rogan Experience," said that the schools where he lives now in Texas are good — a contrast to the "problematic" schools in California.

Rogan said that the California school that he took his children to hired someone that came in and taught them "that they have to be anti-racist and it's not good enough not to be racist."

"I'm like, my kids aren't racist at all, like, what are you doing?" he asked. "Like, why are you putting that in their head? That they have to be anti-racist and call out racism? They were trying to make kids activists, and like I'm like hey, they're five. They don't even care, they want friends. They don't give a f*** what their friends look like. They're trying to have a good time. They're five, they're just playing."

"Like you're pumping in, you're indoctrinating them into this woke, guilt-ridden ideology that you're carrying around with you," he continued. "And you feel like you have an obligation to impose this on children. Our goals should have always been what the goals were that the liberals had in like the 60s, in the 70s, which is a colorblind society, the Martin Luther King notion that we should treat people by the content of their character, not the color of their skin."

He said that some of the other "woke s***" that was going on in the school included teachers trying to ask kids what their pronouns were.