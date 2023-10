© Vivian Zink/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Podcast legend Joe Rogan revealed this week some of the woke indoctrination that his children faced while they were going to school in California.Rogan, who made the remarks on "The Joe Rogan Experience," said thatRogan said that the California school that he took his children to hired someone that came in and taught them "that they have to be anti-racist and it's not good enough not to be racist.""Like you're pumping in,," he continued. "And you feel like you have an obligation to impose this on children. Our goals should have always been what the goals were that the liberals had in like the 60s, in the 70s, which is a colorblind society, the Martin Luther King notion that we should treat people by the content of their character, not the color of their skin."