Bill Clinton - "He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls."
Michael Jackson - One accuser was asked: ""Did you ever meet anybody famous when you were with Jeffrey?" to which she replies: "I met Michael Jackson" at "Jeffrey's house in Palm Beach." The accuser said she was not forced to perform 'massage' on the pop star (perhaps because she wasn't a 12-year-old boy).
Prince Andrew - According to accuser Johanna Sjoberg, Prince Andrew touched her breast while posing for a picture with a puppet of himself.
Alan Dershowitz - who has vehemently denied all accusations, but allegedly came "pretty often to Epstein's Florida mansion and got massages while he was there" according to accuser Virginia Giuffre.
"You can issue a reward to any of Virginia's friends, acquaints, family that come forward and help prove her allegations are false," writes Epstein. "The strongest is the Clinton dinner, and the new version in the Virgin Islands that Stephen Hawking participated in an underage orgy."
Hawking was photographed on Epstein's 'pedo island' in March 2006 as part of a trip to a nearby science conference.
George Lucas - Sjoberg was asked in May of 2016 if she had ever met or given massages to several other high-profile celebrities, including George Lucas, which she denied.
David Copperfield - Sjoberg said she also met famed magicial David Copperfield, saying that she observed him to be a friend of Epstein's.
Naomi Campbell - Who flew on Epstein's private jet, according to previously revealed logs from pilot David Rodgers. In 2019, Campbell admitted that she knew Epstein, saying "I was introduced to him on my 31st birthday by my ex-boyfriend Flavio [Briatore, the Italian businessman who has been convicted of fraud]. He was always front and centre at Victoria's Secret shows."
traveled to Africa with Bill Clinton on Epstein's plane in 2002.
Donald Trump - who notably 'did not' receive a massage at Epstein or Maxwell's request.
Update (1858ET): The Jeffrey Epstein files have been unsealed. As expected, former President Bill Clinton is prominently featured - as John Doe #36 (for another good look at this - the first of several Epstein doc dumps to come, check out The Reactionary).
Techno Fog of The Reactionary...
"Apart from the defendant [Ghislaine Maxwell] and Epstein, former President Clinton is a key person who can provide information about his close relationship with the Defendant and Mr. Epstein..."
What's more, Bill allegedly 'likes them young'...
One Epstein accuser also listed George Mitchell, Jeal Luc Brunel, Bill Richardson, Marvin Minsky, and couldn't remember the names of several other individuals.
We also learned that accuser Virginia Giuffre testified that she kept a journal filled with the names of men involved with Epstein, only to have burned it in a bonfire.
Just the News has all the files here.
As noted earlier, the documents include over 150 names which stemmed from a civil lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence on sex trafficking and other charges for participating in Epstein's enterprise.
As Axios notes;
Last month, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered most of the material within 187 entries listed under the pseudonym "J. Doe" be released after Jan. 1. in regard to the suit.Developing...
- In part of that lawsuit, Virginia Giuffre accused Maxwell of facilitating her sexual abuse. The case was settled in 2017, though the terms were not made public at the time.
- Preska also noted that anyone who may be named in the documents could file an appeal prior to the documents' release.
Documents containing previously unknown names of Jeffrey Epstein associates are set for release on Wednesday, after a New York federal court ordered court documents unsealed, CNBC reports.
Over 150 people are reportedly named in the filings, some of whom have previously been disclosed as connected with the dead pedophile, who was found dead in a New York jail after being arrested on federal child sex trafficking charges.
"Things should start getting unsealed today," Edward Friedland, the district executive for that court, told CNBC.
The documents were filed in connection with a Manhattan federal court lawsuit brought by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend and 'madam,' who recruited girls for exploitation by Epstein and pals.
Only Epstein and Maxwell have been criminally charged in connection with his longstanding abuse of girls and young women at residences in New York, the U.S. Virgin Islands and elsewhere. -CNBCThat said, Judge Loretta Preska granted a 30-day extension of the disclosure of several names, including a woman identified as "Doe 107," in order to review her claim that she faces risk of physical harm in her home country if her name is released.