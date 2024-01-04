There was an increase of more than 25% in the number of ambulance calls in response to cardiac arrests (CA) and acute coronary syndromes (ACS or "heart attacks") for young people in the 16-39 age group during the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in Israel (January-May, 2021) compared with the same period of time in prior years (2019 and 2020). They also found a robust and statistically significant association between the weekly CA and ACS call counts and the rates of 1st and 2nd vaccine doses administered to this age group. Note they found no observed statistically significant association between COVID-19 infection rates and the CA and ACS call counts. They report that their findings aligned with previous studies showing that increases in overall CA incidence were not always associated with higher COVID-19 infection rates at a population level, and that the stability of hospitalization rates related to myocardial infarction throughout the initial COVID-19 wave compared to pre-pandemic baselines in Israel.

Their findings above also mirrored reports of increased emergency department visits with cardiovascular complaints during the vaccination rollout in Germany as well as increased EMS calls for cardiac incidents in Scotland.

1. 2021-02-21 07:38:16.000 E2105940 NOTIF EMS 355 PELHAM RD NE _ROCHELLE: @WILLOW TOWERS NEW_ROCHELLE 'WILL BE ADMINISTERING THE COVID-19 VACCINE TODAY TO 220 PEOPLE'



2. 2021-03-20 08:19:58.000 E2108926 STAND-BY EMS 210 N BROADWAY SLEEPY HOLOW: @HIGH SCHOOL- SLEEPY HOLLOW "'73B2 & 36M3 ON STANDBY FOR VACCINE DETAIL



3. 2021-03-20 08:46:43.000 E2108930 STAND-BY EMS 168 W BOSTON POST RD MAMARONECK_V : @STT HOMAS EPISCOPALC HURCH MAMARONECK_V "'VACCINE STANDBY UNTIL APPROX 1300HRS'



4. 2021-05-20 09:07:15.000 E2115997 STAND-BY EMS 950 PALMER A MAMARONECK_V: @MAMARONECK HIGH SCHOOL-PALMER AVE MAMARONECK_V "'EMS STAND-BY FOR VACCINE CLINIC



5. 2021-05-20 14:09:41.000 E2116032 ALS 950 PALMER AVE MAMAR @MAMARONECK HIGH SCHOOL-PALMER AVE SIDE MAMARONEC _V "'EMS STANDBY FOR VACCINE CLINIC

Employees at vaccine clinics in Westchester County, as early as Feb 21, 2021, were calling EMS "to be on standby?

One of the biggest challenges people have had throughout the vaccine rollout has been coming to terms with the fact that so many people could have been complicit in letting a bad vaccine be pushed on the world (which hence leads many of them to believe the only possible explanation is that the vaccine was not in fact dangerous).



Sadly, I've seen numerous tragic cases of the same thing that has happened in the past. Much of this is explained by an effect in psychology known as the bystander effect:



The bystander effect occurs when the presence of others discourages an individual from intervening in an emergency situation, against a bully, or during an assault or other crime. The greater the number of bystanders, the less likely it is for any one of them to provide help to a person in distress. People are more likely to take action in a crisis when there are few or no other witnesses present.



In turn, throughout my life, I've found that if something is happening I know is wrong and no one is speaking out about it (e.g., because its not politically correct to do so), I can reliably predict that if I don't speak out against it, no one will. So for this reason, I often "break" the bystander effect (once one person speaks out, others will often feel safe to do so as well) as I know otherwise it won't happen. Likewise, I've seen this same thing occur again and again within organizations, especially when people's financial livelihoods are on the line for speaking out.



One of the best illustrations of the point Kory is making here can be found within the data of vaccination deaths leaked by the brave New Zealand whistleblower Barry Young (who now faces a seven-year prison sentence for his leaking). Within that data, Young noticed that there were about a dozen vaccinating doctors and a dozen vaccination sites which had a very high rate of deaths in those they vaccinated.

Barry, in turn, raised a very simple question — how could something like this happen?



Sadly, as this summary of EMS calls shows, the bystander effect can be a very real thing, especially when everyone else in a large institution going along with something makes those who want to challenge it feel even more powerless to speak out.

2-16-21 92 YO F abnormal breathing from 2nd covid-19 vaccine

2-17-21 69 YO M unable to ambulate secondary to covid vaccine

2-21-21 73 YO unable to ambulate, reaction to Covid-19 vaccine

2-17-21 female reaction to vaccine - altered mental status (AMS)

2-22-21 88 YO F low oxygen saturation, possible reaction to Covid vaccine

3-10-21 unresponsive, reaction to vaccine

3-19-21 fever and confusion post covid vaccine

3-27-21 56 YO M cancer patient possible reaction to vaccine, altered mental status (AMS)

3-27-21 2nd vaccine, sudden hypertension (HTN), back and abdominal pain

4-2-21 46 YO M disoriented, recent covid vaccine

3-24-21 56 YO F abnormal breathing from 2nd Covid vaccine

6-18-21 12 YO F experiencing chest pain after 2nd vaccine

7-11-21 13 YO F feeling weak, reaction to vaccine

4-7-21 27 YO M possible seizure

4-2-21 passed out/ reaction to Covid vaccine

4-22-21 38 Y.O female not breathing secondary to recent vaccination

4-32-21 50 YO F passing out/covid vaccine

5-13-21 49 YO M labored breathing/reaction to recent vaccination

5-19-21 89 YO M weak/speech problems

5/24/21 27 YO F fell by pharmacy

6-17-21 39 YO F difficulty breathing from 2nd vaccine

8-31-21 31 YO difficulty breathing

11-19-21 18 YO M anxiety attack, difficulty breathing from a covid vaccination

46 YO F chest pain/labored breathing, body numbness/covid-19 vaccine booster yesterday

11-19-21 18 YO F leg numbness

12-21-21 46 YO F chest pain, labored breathing, body numbness - covid 19 booster

86 YO F low 02, chest pain radiating to the left arm post 2nd covid vaccine shot

4-11-21 50 YO M syncope (passing out)

4-18-21 57 YO F severe edema (i.e swelling, water retention) possible reaction to vaccine

5-22-21 16 YO reaction to vaccine shot, semi-responsive

5-31-21 48 YO M reaction to the 2nd vaccine, difficulty breathing, right-sided numbness

6-2-21 passed out after receiving Covid vaccine

6-2-21 29 YO F reaction to vaccine, unconscious

6-18-21 12 YO F experiencing chest pain after 2nd vaccine

9-24-21 44 YO M seizures after vaccine

9-25-21 Male unconscious after getting covid vaccine

11-6-21 5 YO M difficulty breathing post vaccine

11-13-21 58 YO M reaction to covid vaccine, syncope and difficulty breathing

11-3-21 81 YO M Unable to ambulate post vaccine

12-8-21 syncope (passing out) post covid shot

2-11-21 73 YO M, reaction to Covid vaccine, unable to ambulate

4-21-21 reaction to vaccine AMS (altered mental status)

Dr. Pierre Kory is a Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist, Teacher/Researcher. He is also the President and Chief Medical Officer of the non-profit organization Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance whose mission is to develop the most effective, evidence/expertise-based COVID-19 treatment protocols.