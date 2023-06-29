Kennedy said Pharma's "mercantile ambitions" have been allowed to overwhelm the healthcare system, and conflicts of interest have to be eliminated.

"What they're saying is there's kind of a high priesthood of people who are experts, and they should not debate anybody else because they're the high priest and they should just be trusted. ...



"Now what they can say is, well, I'm a crazy person. And it, you know, and it, it just gives credence to my crazy ideas. But my ... crazy ideas already have credence. ...



"By the way, science is rooted in reason. It's rooted in empiricism. And if you can't defend science on the battlefield of reason ... you're not really a scientist, as I or any scientist is expected to defend their hypothesis in debate, in heated, fierce debate."

He added that his advisors would be dissidents who were moving away from the pharmaceutical paradigm to "center all of our objectives on actual metrics that show better health."

But, he added that he was against vaccine mandates and all medical mandates.