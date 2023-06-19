joe rogan peter hotez rfk jr
The well-known comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan announced that he is offering Dr. Peter J. Hotez, who according to his Twitter bio is a professor of pediatrics as well as a "Vaccine Scientist," $100,000 to a charity of his choosing should he debate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK) on the topic of vaccines.

"Peter, if you claim what RFKjr is saying is 'misinformation' I am offering you $100,000.00 to the charity of your choice if you're willing to debate him on my show with no time limit," Rogan announced on Twitter.


Rogan's challenge for Hotez came after the doctor took to social media to trash the recent exchange between Rogan and RFK, sharing a critical article on the podcast while remarking it is "just awful." He then claimed, "from all the online attacks I'm receiving after this absurd podcast, it's clear many actually believe this nonsense."

Elon Musk appeared quite excited at the prospect of the two having a debate. He reacted to Rogan's post with two fire emojis.


Hotez began his response by answering, "Joe, you have my cell, my email, I'm always willing to speak with you," but made no effort to say whether or not he would accept the debate or its terms.

Rogan replied that Hotez was providing a "non answer," adding, "If you're really serious about what you stand for, you now have a massive opportunity for a debate that will reach the largest audience a discussion like this has ever had."

Musk chimed in, "He's afraid of a public debate, because he knows he's wrong."


Hoetz appeared to quickly delete a Twitter post he made, prompting Rogan to call him out online:


After Hoetz tried to further obfuscate from the question, instead lobbing complaints about 'vaccine disinformation,' Rogan reacted by saying, "Again, I'm going to ask you very clearly, are you willing to debate @RobertKennedyJr on my podcast?"


Rogan continued to lay into Hotez, sharing a screenshot of an unhinged post he made while asking, "Are you sure I'm not a part of a coalition with neofascist leanings? Seems like that's what you really think, or what you're projecting to the masses."


Hotez has attracted public attention in the past, as was seen when he previously was called out by Rogan for his self-admitted poor eating and exercise habits during a previous appearance on his show.

He has also been featured in the past on Tucker Carlson Tonight, during which former Fox News host Tucker Carlson highlighted his calls to sic federal law enforcement on people who disagree with his Covid-19 narratives.