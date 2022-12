"We have to recognize that anti-vaccine activism, which I actually call anti-science aggression, has now become a major killing force globally,"

The World Health Organization has published a video claiming that people opposed to the COVID jabs are "anti-science" and a "major killing force."In a recently published video on the World Health Organization's (WHO) Twitter page, Dr. Peter Hotez said that "anti-vaccine activism" is "anti-science aggression" and links people who refused the COVID injections to the "far right."Furthermore, a group of scientists recently conducted a risk-benefit analysis which showed that getting a COVID-19 "booster shot" is at least 18 times more dangerous than catching the virus itself for young people under the age of 30.However, the WHO's showcased physician did not acknowledge these facts in his rant.Hotez said in the video, using a backdrop of photos of protestors against the COVID shots.The University Professor of Biology at Baylor College of Medicine claimed that "during the COVID pandemic in the United States, 200,000 Americans needlessly lost their lives because they refused a COVID vaccine, even after vaccines became widely available.""And now the anti-vaccine activism is expanding across the world [...].""It's a killing force," Hotez proclaimed. "Anti-science now kills more people than things like gun violence, global terrorism, nuclear proliferation, or cyber-attacks."The scientist did not provide evidence for this dramatic claim."And now it's become a political movement," he continued. "In the U.S. it's linked to far [sic] extremism on the far right, same in Germany.""So this is a new face of anti-science aggression. And so we need political solutions to address this."Hotez is a pediatrician who works in the field of vaccine research and development and, in addition to his post at Baylor College of Medicine, is the Chair of Tropical Pediatrics at Texas Children's Hospital.The WHO is known for its radical pro-abortion stance and promotion of "abortion access" all around the world.Its current director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was a member of the Ethiopia's communist Tigray People's Liberation Front and served its Minister of Health when it was in power. The party was declared a terrorist organization by the Ethiopian government in 2021.Hotez appears to be very close to Ghebreyesus, as he recently described him as "my brother and mentor Dr. Tedros," in a Tweet responding to the murder of the WHO director's uncle.