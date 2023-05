Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has issued a warning to the American people about the tyrannical measures that are being ushered in by the World Economic Forum, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and other "mega billionaires."Kennedy made the comments shortly after launching his campaign to challenge President Joe Biden in the Democrat 2024 presidential primary.RFK Jr. has emerged as an interesting candidate who is rocking the boat of the Democrat establishment.Unlike Biden and the rest of the Democratic Party, Kennedy is not a socialist Democrat.And while he's far from a conservative, Kenndy is a free market capitalist, making him unique in the current communist Democrat camp.In his new interview with Iverson, RFK Jr. warned that the Democrats' radical green agenda is being led by "mega-billionaire" puppeteers who are operating in the shadows.As Kennedy explains, the global elites are using the "climate change" agenda to strip individual freedoms away from the public."It's a way they've given climate chaos a bad name because people now see that it's just another crisis that's being used to strip the wealth of the poor and to enrich billionaires."And I, for 40 years, have had the same policy on climate and engineering.As Slay News previously reported , RFK Jr.'s 2024 campaign appears to have struck fear in the hearts of the Washington D.C. Democrat establishment.Two Democrats challenging Biden in the 2024 primary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and self-help author Marianne Williamson , blasted the DNC over the move.The Washington Post reported that the DNC said it will support Biden and has no plans to sponsor primary debates."And I think that's troubling."And Kennedy may be right.According to polling data reported by Slay News over the weekend, Kennedy's soaring popularity among Democrat voters poses a serious threat to Biden's re-election campaign.