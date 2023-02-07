© Hans Pennink/AP



"Actually, the real rivalry now is not between for example the BBC and CNN globally, it is actually between all trusted news providers and a tidal wave of unchecked [reporting] that's being piped out mainly through digital platforms."

"Every news company has the right to decide for itself what to publish, but they have no right to combine together to restrict what their rivals can publish."

"A commitment by the TNI's Big Tech members to censor such reporting on their platforms, to shadow-ban such content, to de-platform publishers who persisted in such reporting, and to work in tandem with one another to accomplish those ends".

"Cecil took evident pride in the assertion that the TNI's suppression of other's online reporting did not 'in any way muzzl[e] our own journalism'... it was of no consequence that the TNI muzzles other news publishers' journalism."

The original source of the Covid virus, the need for global lockdowns, the safety and efficacy of the mRNA vaccines and the compulsory wearing of masks. It also included the the Hunter Biden laptop story with its reference to "10% for the big guy" ahead of the U.S. presidential election in 2020. The writ alleges that the TNI collaboration was not ultimately about keeping 'harmful' information from the public. Rather, it had an economic motivation. "Much of the information suppressed by the TNI was not false and was well within the bounds of legitimate debate in a vigorous free press," it says.

The British Broadcasting Corporation and many other big media companies around the world have been accused of suppressing "wholly accurate and legitimate reporting" to further their economic interests via theAlong with thethereby depriving people of vital information about matters of legitimate public concern. These include COVID-19 lockdowns, safety information about the mRNA vaccines and the Hunter Biden laptop story.According to an antitrust suit filed by Robert Kennedy Jr., the defendants feared what they described as an "existential threat" to their economic survival. The explosion of rival online news sources is said to have threatened to take audience share away from traditional news organisations "and to undermine consumers' trust in these organisations".to stem the flow of what it deems mis- and disinformation, with its tech members removing supposedly false or misleading content from their platforms.Shadow-banning and de-platforming on social media can have dire consequences for the finances of online publishers, causing their businesses to fail, andThe Kennedy lawsuit, which claims undefined damages for a number of aggrieved online publishers, says it's taking legal action to "defend the freedom of speech and of the press".According to the lawsuit, the economic motivation behind the TNI was "expressly admitted" by the BBC last year.According to Kennedy, Jamie Angus last year, then the senior BBC controller of news, said:To combat this, the lawsuit alleges, TNI members agreed to club together to suppress competition in the digital media world.The writ states:The lawsuit alleges that the recentstated that members had signed up to a set of expectations about the actions they would take on their own to suppress reporting identified as false or misleading.but many other international news organisations, includingCecil is accused of claiming that all members had agreed to "choke off" their online rivals. These clear expectations, It is further alleged these clear expectations included:Note 271 in the writ reads:Much of the suppressed content flagged up in the lawsuit concerns:A small number of online social media giants have taken over the digital town square and are the beneficiaries of almost all online advertising. They have enormous power to destroy news publishing businesses, as do any media companies that join forces with them.The Texas action would also appear to have implications for all so-calledin a cluster of sensitive areas (Covid, climate change, Ukraine). These fact-checks are often used by social media platforms to justify punitive action. The Daily Sceptic is regularly attacked by these outfits.These 'fact-checkers' seem oblivious to the fact thatfor considerable financial damages in a libel-friendly jurisdiction such as the U.K.