© Getty Images/Ray Kachatorian

A woman has been taken into custody after going on a stabbing rampage aboard a train which had stopped at Tokyo's Akihabara station, local media reported on Wednesday. At least four people are believed to have been injured during the incident.The attack was indirectly confirmed by the train operator, the East Japan Railway Company, which stated on X (formerly Twitter) that traffic on the line had been suspended due to "trouble on the train." Akihabara is located on the Yamanote loop line, one of the busiest public transportation routes in the Japanese capital.Unverified footage circulating online shows police officers taking a suspect into custody and leading her off the train. The severity of the victims' injuries remains unknown and it was not immediately clear what exactly prompted the knife attack.