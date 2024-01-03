Russian President Vladimir Putin
FILE: Putin says Russian armed forces are becoming as capable and prepared to use advanced weapons as no other army in the world, President said
No other army in the world has weapons like the ones that the Russian Armed Forces have, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with troops participating in the special military operation.

"Our armed forces are becoming as capable and prepared to use advanced weapons as no other army in the world. First, no other army in the world has weapons like the ones that we have," the head of state said.

Putin emphasized that another special thing about the Russian army was its ability to use all new weapons.