China's new-gen EW weapon

Like Israel's but different

© Israel Aerospace Industries



Researchers at the Southeast University in Nanjiang China have revealed the design of their new generation electronic warfare (EW) weapon in a peer-reviewed journal.Electronic warfare is widely accepted as the next frontier of warfare which is seeing intense technological development. Failure to dominate the deployment of the technology is seen as a precursor to losing territorial ground.Electronic warfare pods resemble missiles mounted under the wing of a fighter jet and have beenusing high power. The device developed by Chinese researchers, though, is far superior in its ability.According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the prototype images of the design revealed by Jiang Weixiang, a professor at Southeast University, and his team show a "honeycomb-like, open-ended and waveguide structure" antenna.Typically, a modern EW weapon uses multiple units of transmitting and receiving antennae, which are controlled by a computer. While these units can work independently to engage different targets, when emitting electromagnetic waves, they end up with limited power and frequency ranges.While this is theoretically possible, the increase in the number of targets should lead to increased numerical processing that could potentially overwhelm the chips. To overcome this issue, the team has alsoThe research findings were published in a peer-reviewed journal titled Journal of the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, the SCMP said in its report.The claim made by the Chinese researchers is quite similar to one made by Israel Aerospace Industries regarding their EW weapon Scorpius-SP. Designed to reduce the threat to fighter jets, the weapon boasts the ability to counter threats from the air, land, or sea simultaneously.In June 2022, the technology was reportedly sold to an unnamed Asian country in a multi-million dollar deal. When designs of the antenna are compared, the China-developed technology looks distinctively different from Scorpius-PDWhile the namemay not ring a bell on the international university circuit, it is reportedly. A large number of students passing out of the college join the company which has also honored professors from the university more than any other university in China, the SCMP report added.