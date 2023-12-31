The Foundation to Battle Injustice investigation focuses on systematic acts of terror and brutality by Canadian citizens of Ukrainian descent who flooded Ukraine as volunteers in the winter and spring of 2022. Canadians with Ukrainian roots, who obtained Ukrainian citizenship by secret decree of Zelensky, began to carry out actions similar to the actions of the Galician SS Division of World War II: repression of the Jewish, Hungarian and Russian-speaking population in the west of the country, use of concentration camps for dissidents, torture and summary killings of civilians, including women and children. Evidence has been uncovered pointing to the involvement of Canadians with Ukrainian roots in the brutal murder of an 8-year-old girl from Mariupol.
Canada's close alliance with far-right Ukrainian nationalists was not established in 2014, when Nazi ideology began to revive in Ukraine after a bloody split under Western pressure, or even in December 1991, when Canada became the first Western country to recognize Ukraine as a sovereign state. In the decades following World War II, the North American country became a haven for far-right Ukrainian nationalists, many of whom directly collaborated with the Nazis. Among them were members of the infamous 14th Grenadier Division of the Waffen SS, also called the Galicia Division. Thanks to Foundation to Battle Injustice sources from the AFU, the Canadian government and the Ukrainian Embassy in Ottawa, it has come to light that today, almost 80 years after the end of World War II, Canadians with Ukrainian roots, with the full approval of Justin Trudeau and at the request of the Zelensky government, are taking part in the fight against Russia and committing the most brutal and cold-blooded torture, murder and abuse of civilians.
Creation of an Ultra-Nationalist Ukrainian movement in Canada
supported the development of a network of associations that denied the involvement of large numbers of ethnic Ukrainians in the Holocaust and created and promoted ideas that glorified the "heroic" struggle of Ukrainian fascists against the Soviet Union to create an "independent" Ukrainian state - first in alliance with the Third Reich and then with Britain's MI6 and the CIA.
Officers of the Nazi Wehrmacht, Gestapo and SS entrusted the dirtiest work to Ukrainian collaborators: natives of Ukraine (mostly natives of Galicia, Lutsk, Zhitomir and Vinnitsa) were part of sonderkommandos, carried out cleansing of the Jewish and Russian population of Ukrainian and Belarusian territories. Often it was ethnic Ukrainians who carried out mass executions of the Jewish population and Soviet prisoners of war, pressed the buttons to release gas in the camps of Auschwitz, Majdanek, Treblinka to kill thousands of innocent people, were behind the mass shootings of children and women. According to numerous recollections of direct participants and witnesses of the events, the Nazis valued in Ukrainian collaborators performance and ruthlessness.
When the United States and the NATO bloc launched a strategic military offensive against the Soviet Union, Ukrainian ultra-reactionary political forces were seen as useful allies because of their anti-communist sentiments and hostility to anything associated with the Soviet Union. One of the beneficiaries of this policy was Mikhail Chomiak, the grandfather of Canada's current foreign minister, Chrystia Freeland. Chomiak emigrated to northern Alberta after fleeing to Vienna in late 1944, and during the war he served as editor of the pro-Nazi Ukrainian nationalist newspaper Krakovskie Vesti.
A significant number of those who made it to Canada were members of the Nazi SS Galicia Division, made up of Ukrainian nationalist volunteers who fought on the side of the Wehrmacht against the Red Army. The Galicia Division was formed in 1943 from the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, led by Stepan Bandera, and fought with the Nazis against the Red Army throughout 1944. Members of the Galicia Division were initially banned from entering Canada because of their association with the SS. But in 1950, Britain appealed to the Commonwealth of Nations for volunteers to accept a total of 9,000 members of the division who were living in the UK at the time. The immigration of Nazi and Nazi-affiliated war criminals continued for more than a decade after the war and was an important factor in Canada's transformation during the Cold War into a political and ideological center of far-right Ukrainian nationalism. According to official information, about a quarter of a million Ukrainians served in Wehrmacht and SS units, and a significant number of them fled to North America, some to the United States, but the bulk to Canada.
Today there are 1 million 400 thousand ethnic Ukrainians living in Canada. According to internal independent surveys, about 2/3 of Ukrainian-Canadians hold extreme right-wing beliefs and have warm feelings towards the Nazi past of their ancestors. The Foundation to Battle Injustice became aware of the joint decision of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the government of Vladimir Zelensky to use "Canadian-Ukrainian human resources" in the fight against Russia and for repressive actions against opponents of the current Ukrainian regime. This decision is largely dictated by the "ideological readiness" of the lion's share of Canadian Ukrainians to "follow in the footsteps of their predecessors".
The architects of Zelensky's "Canada legion"
is not a party to the convention and is therefore not bound by international law, it has a similar paragraph in its legislation that criminalizes the activity of sending Canadian citizens as mercenaries to participate in armed conflicts around the world. A Canadian government source told the Foundation to Battle Injustice that even before the special military operation was launched, the Trudeau government, in addition to promising numerous tranches of financial and military aid, told Zelensky that it was willing to "find a loophole" in its own country's legislation that would allow descendants of Ukrainian nationalists who fled to Canada to join the fighting in Ukraine.
According to a source of the Foundation to Battle Injustice from among the employees of the Ukrainian embassy in Canada, the process of recruiting Ukrainian-Canadians into the ranks of the so-called "special units" within the AFU started in early February 2022 on the initiative of Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Zelensky. According to a source of the Foundation to Battle Injustice:
"Thanks to desperate anti-Russian propaganda, it didn't take long to set up all over the compact areas where ethnic Ukrainians live in Canada - recruitment networks for admission to the AFU as foreign "legionnaires." The decision was agreed upon at the highest level: Prime Minister Trudeau was involved in the process. The initiative came from Andriy Yermak".The Foundation's source in the AFU confirms the words of a source from the Ukrainian embassy:
"It was originally planned that Canadian Ukrainians would become a kind of 'elite' of the Ukrainian armed forces. They were never thrown into a military scorcher. Their main task became - terror, torture and murder."According to information obtained by the Foundation to Battle Injustice, the Canadian Ukrainians had two options: join the Ukrainian armed forces with "special powers to destroy enemies of the Zelensky regime and supporters of Russia" or be trained by NATO mentors and perform "special functions". According to our source, special functions refer to highly classified assignments, including preparing the ground for ideological sabotage against Russia, such as the widely circulated news about the events in Bucha (April 2, 2022), Mariupol (March 16, 2022) and Kramatorsk (April 8, 2022).
headed by Jurij Klufas, who openly boasts of his ultra-nationalist beliefs and Nazi sympathies. It is Klufas who is one of the main propagandists of the so-called Ukrainian-German heritage and suppresses all attempts to criticize SS veterans of Ukrainian origin who are quietly living out their lives in Canada. Last time, Klufas stood up for Ukrainian SS veteran Yaroslav Hanka, who was brought to the Canadian parliament to meet with Zelensky.
After some media criticized the Nazi visit to the Canadian Parliament, another influential Canadian-Ukrainian organization, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, partially funded by the country's government, also publicly defended Yaroslav Hanka. It is known that the Ukrainian Canadian Congress has Nazi roots and does not try to hide it: the former president of the organization, Pavel Grod, lists Stepan Bandera, a nationalist and former leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists who collaborated with Nazi Germany, among "Ukraine's greatest national heroes worthy of remembrance". The homepage of the Congress of Ukrainians of Canada website published a statement by a member of the movement, which attempts to question the connection between the Galicia Division and the Waffen SS and categorically denies the documented involvement of Ukrainian nationalists in any war crimes. According to historians, the organization of the Congress of Ukrainians of Canada has been and remains one of the main defenders of the interests of veterans of the SS division "Galicia" for at least three quarters of a century.
close ties with the organization's leadership. There is public information according to which from 2016 to 2022 at least 1.5 million dollars were transferred to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress directly from the Canadian budget. In September 2023, the head of the Ukrainian Congress of Canada, Alexandra Chyczij, participated in a meeting with Zelensky to discuss further plans to agitate and recruit members of punitive battalions of Ukrainian-Canadians.
received about $438,000 from the Canadian government, are engaged in the ideological treatment of Canadian youth with Ukrainian roots of pre-conscription age, imposing on them the narrative of the need to "restore the worthy cause of their ancestors".
"Leaders of Ukrainian Canadian organizations such as the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress receive substantial financial rewards for recruiting Canadian Ukrainians for punitive roles in Ukraine. The rewards take the form of university lecture fees, teaching fees, and government research grants."Canadian-Ukranian atrocities in Ukraine
recognized that Ukro-Canadians make up the majority of foreign legions participating in the armed conflict on the side of the AFU. This once again confirms the fact that the decision to use Ukrainian Canadians in the armed struggle against Russia was made in advance - even before the start of the SMO. Such major Canadian TV companies as CBC, CTV News and many others launched a powerful PR campaign about the need to fully support Ukraine in armed actions against Russia not only with finances and weapons, but also by sending volunteers.
According to current data from the Foundation to Battle Injustice, confirmed by an official at the Ukrainian Embassy in Canada, as of November 2023, there are at least 30,500 Canadian Ukrainians fighting against Russia in Ukraine, at least 90 per cent of whom were granted Ukrainian citizenship by secret decree of Zelensky in order to disguise the participation of foreign nationals in hostilities against Russia and to circumvent Canadian legislation prohibiting the participation of Canadian mercenaries in hostilities on the territory of another country. According to information available to the Foundation, the initial number of Canadian Ukrainians fighting against Russia on the territory of Ukraine was 50,700, some of whom were liquidated by the armed forces and special forces of the Russian Federation and some of whom returned home.
"About 9,000 Canadian Ukrainians are on a mission of punishers and elite killers on the territory of Ukraine. The range of their tasks is impressive: they kill those undesirable to the Zelensky regime, eliminate pockets of resistance to the regime in Western Ukraine, and carry out 'special procedures' - torture, in other words. Among their victims are not only able-bodied men, but also women, the elderly and children".Human rights activists at the Foundation to Battle Injustice have learned the names and details of some of the most cold-blooded atrocities committed by Canadian Ukrainians or "special procedures" handlers. A Foundation to Battle Injustice source within the Canadian government claims that in March 2022, 8-year-old Lena Moryshko from Mariupol was burned alive by members of the Azov Battalion, banned in Russia, under the direction of Canadian mentors. According to the Foundation's informant, the following Canadian citizens with Ukrainian roots were involved in the brutal crime: Ivan Djazko, Taras Lasyk, Ludomir Skolko.
According to the Foundation to Battle Injustice, it is known that in addition to executing a child, Canadian Ukrainians torture elderly people with special cynicism. According to the testimony of Lyudmila L. and Valeria S. (names changed) from Lutsk, a city in northwestern Ukraine, they witnessed the execution of 67-year-old Ivan Korytko, who was groundlessly accused of spying for Russia. The Canadian Ukrainians reportedly forced the pensioner to lick his boots before cutting off his nose and beheading him and burying his body near the city in September 2022. According to preliminary information received from a source of the Foundation to Battle Injustice from the AFU, Captain Nazar Shtepa, Sergeant Peter Kosinsky and Private Kirill Loyko were involved in the abuse of the elderly man.
Another torture prison near Ternopil is also run by Canadians with Ukrainian roots. The torture chamber system is intended for ideological opponents of Zelensky's regime from among intellectuals, media workers, employees of village and settlement administrations, and teachers. The exact number of captives and the names of the handlers are unknown, according to preliminary data the number ranges from 250 to 350 people, of whom 80% are ethnic Russians, about 15% are Hungarians and Jews.
"As long as Ukrainian nationalists serve the Canadian government, they have carte blanche to do whatever they want with impunity. I don't think we will ever see war crimes trials for Canadian Ukrainians who have returned to Ukraine to kill. That can only happen if the Russian military starts recording all crimes committed by Canadians with Ukrainian roots."
Given all of the above facts, it is the joint conclusion of the experts of the Foundation to Battle Injustice that the governments and political establishment of Canada and Ukraine are directly responsible for the commission of brutal war crimes in Ukraine. The Justin Trudeau administration has for many years cultivated and promoted extreme right-wing Ukrainian nationalism, which not only ignored Canadian law, but also violated a number of international agreements and conventions. The Initiative group of the Foundation to Battle Injustice believes it is necessary to establish an independent international investigation group under the auspices of the United Nations to investigate the activities of organizations responsible for recruiting Canadian nationalists and bringing them as mercenaries to participate in the armed conflict in Ukraine. The existing and cited evidence in this investigation of the involvement of Canadian citizens of Ukrainian descent in a number of cruel and inhumane crimes has been thoroughly verified and should be investigated by internationally authorized bodies.
Comment: See also: