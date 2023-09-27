After an embarrassing incident in which the Canadian government honored a Nazi SS veteran in parliament, Canada's dictator Justin Trudeau attempted to distract from the controversy by unveiling some cool new facial hair.Hundreds of gathered supporters gasped with delight upon seeing Trudeau's new look for the first time.At publishing time, Trudeau attempted to further make amends for the shameful incident by instituting a day of remembrance in honor of the guy who killed Hitler.