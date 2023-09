© Sean Kilpatrick / POOL / AFP



Eva Bartlett is a Canadian independent journalist. She has spent years on the ground covering conflict zones in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Palestine (where she lived for nearly four years). The writer is a recipient of the 2017 International Journalism Award for International Reporting, granted by the Mexican Journalists' Press Club (founded in 1951), was the first recipient of the Serena Shim Award for Uncompromised Integrity in Journalism, and was short-listed in 2017 for the Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism.



See her extended bio on her blog In Gaza. She tweets from @EvaKBartlett.

Ottawa has a history of covering for far right extremists, from World War II to present-day KievThe stomach-churning scene of the Canadian parliament giving a standing ovation three days ago to a former Waffen SS Nazi has by now made the rounds on the internet.During Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's visit to Canada, and following his predictably bombastic pan-handling speech,Two days later, Rota issued an apology for lauding the man, saying he had "recognized an individual in the gallery" and had subsequently become aware of "more information which causes me to regret my decision to do so."Just to be clear - since Rota was not - the individual he meekly referred to was Yaroslav Hunka, and the information which made Rota remorseful was thatWhereas Rota claims he was unaware of Hunka's service as a Nazi, given that he had also praised Hunka for fighting "for Ukrainian independence against the Russians," one can assume this is the service he referred to.In his apology, Rota stated,Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office denied any knowledge of Hunka and his Nazi service, stating It seems highly unlikely, however, that the Canadian government would allow anyone into parliament without thorough pre-emptive screening when Zelensky, a visiting president, was speaking.Whether Trudeau (and his Stepan Bandera-sympathizing deputy PM Chrystia Freeland) knew about Yaroslav Hunka or not, the question remains:There is much to be said about Canada's history with Ukrainian Nazis. Not only did it take them in after WW2, but the government-backed Ukrainian Canadian Congress , which, until recently,The Ottawa Citizen, writing about this report, cited a 2017 briefing by Canada's Joint Task Force Ukraine as saying, "Multiple members of Azov have described themselves as Nazis."In November 2021, the same Ottawa Citizen journalist wrote aboutCanadian officers and diplomats, "did not object to the meeting and instead allowed themselves to be photographed with battalion officials despite previous warnings that the unit saw itself as pro-Nazi.", as they were seen as targeting Kiev. An overwhelming majority of member states has supported these resolutions, with Kiev's other Western backers (like all the EU member states) and their allies (like Japan and New Zealand) abstaining.If you've followed Canada's unrepentant support to Nazis, the parliament's standing ovation for a former SS member becomes less surprising. It set off a small storm, with outrage expressed not only by Jewish rights activists and Moscow, but also by the Polish ambassador in Canada.One can only hope that there were members of parliament who were sincerely appalled to learn they'd cheered for a Nazi. However, now that the apologies have been made, the outrage will most likely simply die down andAfter all, as Canadian researcher Tamara Lorincz noted, while everyone applauded the Ukrainian Nazi, "Not one MP called for peace, ceasefire & negotiations." That's the quiet part few are willing to say out loud - just asFor his part, Zelensky praised Canada for always being on the "bright side of history." Just to recap: Canada helped destroy Libya, Canada indirectly supported terrorists in Syria against the country's elected president, Canada housed 2,000 Nazis after WW2, and Canada supports Nazis in Ukraine now. Zelensky's definition of the bright (or right) side of history is peculiar, to say the least.