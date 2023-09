© Awful Avalanche



© Awful Avalanche

fleeing

Rolling It Back

"In my remarks following the address of the president of Ukraine, I recognised an individual in the gallery. I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to do so," Rota said in a statement. He added that his fellow parliament members and the Ukraine delegation were not aware of his plan to recognise Hunka. Rota noted Hunka is from his district. "I particularly want to extend my deepest apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world. I accept full responsibility for my action," Rota said.

© Awful Avalanche



Dear Readers:After his less-than-glorious visit to the USA, Ukrainian President Zelensky covered himself in somewhat more glory in the Canadian round of his tour. News reports show that Canadian Parliamentarians dressed up in their very finest and clapped like seals while a slovenly Zelensky stood among them, soaking up the adoration. In this story by reporter Anton Nikitin, we also see that Zelensky did not let slip by an opportunity to greet a veteran of World War II. One of the photos that was released to the press showed Zelensky standing in the Canadian Parliament on Friday, alongside Justin Trudeau, as the two men throw kisses and fist-bumps to a 98-year-old veteran named. The caption notes that Hunka served in the First Ukrainian Division of Waffen SS Division "Galicia" (also known sometimes as "Galichina") before lateremigrating to Canada.This particular Division was organized by the German Nazis in 1943, recruiting residents of Western Ukraine. In July of 1944 the Division mostly went out of business, having lost so many of its soldiers in the battles near Brody. But then was reconstituted and used in battles in Slovakia, Yugoslavia, and Austria. In April of 1945, this Division was removed from the composition of the SS, renamed the First Ukrainian Division, and was incorporated into the Ukrainian National Army. In May of 1945, If you click on this link, you will see the video, how the Canadian mainstream press (CBC) interprets these historical events:"Zelensky's speech received at least a dozen standing ovations. There was also one for this man, a 98-year-old Ukrainian Canadian who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians during the Second War World."I wrote most of above post yesterday (Sunday), in the full belief that Overton's Window has finally opened all the way. The only thing that remains is to erect a statue of Hitler on Ottawa's main square. With the inscription: "".But then, skimming the press this morning (Monday), including some pieces from Westie press, seems like some of this was too much, too soon, even for them. Seems like there has been a bit of a backlash.We'll start with this piece from The Grauniad , wherein Anthony Rota (Speaker of Canadian Parliament) was forced (I am sure, against his will) to apologize for Hunka's appearance in the hallowed hall:Uh huh, sure, whatever you say, Rota. Call me a cynic, but I think everybody knew exactly what you were doing:Seeing that the public wasn't quite ready for this, then you had to backpedal, like a fly doing the backstroke in a bowl of soup![some little puns there, 'cause, see,is the Latin word for "wheel", oh, never mind...] Trudeau claiming now that neither he, nor the Ukrainian delegation, nor the Prime Minister's office, had any knowledge whatsoever, that Rota had invited a Nazi to the party. It was all just Rota's blunder.For example, here is the piece from the Jewish Forward , the reporter is Lev Golinkin.If you look at the above photo of Rota and his comrades, you see a group of well-fed and very content-looking men. It's a wonderful life when you love your job. Indeed, many years later, in his blog, Hunka was to describe the years 1941-1943 as "the happiest years of his life". I am sure they were. Nothing makes a sadist happier than an untrammeled license to burn unarmed people alive:After they lost the war to the Soviets,While top-ranking Nazis generally fled through rat-lines to South America, the lesser-ranking thugs mostly ended up in Canada. Initially there were only about 2000 of these Nazis in Canada, according to Golinkin. That wouldn't be a problem, by now they would mostly be dead, except for those few like Hunka who possess longevity genes. But that's not the issue.