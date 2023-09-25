In this story by reporter Anton Nikitin, we also see that Zelensky did not let slip by an opportunity to greet a veteran of World War II. One of the photos that was released to the press showed Zelensky standing in the Canadian Parliament on Friday, alongside Justin Trudeau, as the two men throw kisses and fist-bumps to a 98-year-old veteran named Yaroslav Hunka. The caption notes that Hunka served in the First Ukrainian Division of Waffen SS Division "Galicia" (also known sometimes as "Galichina") before later
This particular Division was organized by the German Nazis in 1943, recruiting residents of Western Ukraine. In July of 1944 the Division mostly went out of business, having lost so many of its soldiers in the battles near Brody. But then was reconstituted and used in battles in Slovakia, Yugoslavia, and Austria. In April of 1945, this Division was removed from the composition of the SS, renamed the First Ukrainian Division, and was incorporated into the Ukrainian National Army. In May of 1945, these Ukrainian Nationalists were fortunate to be able to surrender to forces from Great Britain and the U.S. Who whisked them out of danger and cared for them like newborn kittens.
If you click on this link, you will see the video, how the Canadian mainstream press (CBC) interprets these historical events:
"Zelensky's speech received at least a dozen standing ovations. There was also one for this man, a 98-year-old Ukrainian Canadian who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians during the Second War World."
Rolling It Back
I wrote most of above post yesterday (Sunday), in the full belief that Overton's Window has finally opened all the way. The only thing that remains is to erect a statue of Hitler on Ottawa's main square. With the inscription: "He fought for German independence against Russia during the Second World War".
But then, skimming the press this morning (Monday), including some pieces from Westie press, seems like some of this was too much, too soon, even for them. Seems like there has been a bit of a backlash.
We'll start with this piece from The Grauniad, wherein Anthony Rota (Speaker of Canadian Parliament) was forced (I am sure, against his will) to apologize for Hunka's appearance in the hallowed hall:
"In my remarks following the address of the president of Ukraine, I recognised an individual in the gallery. I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to do so," Rota said in a statement. He added that his fellow parliament members and the Ukraine delegation were not aware of his plan to recognise Hunka. Rota noted Hunka is from his district. "I particularly want to extend my deepest apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world. I accept full responsibility for my action," Rota said.Uh huh, sure, whatever you say, Rota. Call me a cynic, but I think everybody knew exactly what you were doing: Trying to crack open that Overton Window and see if everybody would calmly accept the new parameters of history. Wherein the Nazis were the good guys, and the Russians the baddies during WWII. Seeing that the public wasn't quite ready for this, then you had to backpedal, like a fly doing the backstroke in a bowl of soup!
had any knowledge whatsoever, that Rota had invited a Nazi to the party. It was all just Rota's blunder.
For example, here is the piece from the Jewish Forward, the reporter is Lev Golinkin.
If you look at the above photo of Rota and his comrades, you see a group of well-fed and very content-looking men. It's a wonderful life when you love your job. Indeed, many years later, in his blog, Hunka was to describe the years 1941-1943 as "the happiest years of his life". I am sure they were. Nothing makes a sadist happier than an untrammeled license to burn unarmed people alive:
Formed in 1943, SS Galichina was composed of recruits from the Galicia region in western Ukraine. The unit was armed and trained by the Nazis and commanded by German officers. In 1944, the division was visited by SS head Heinrich Himmler, who spoke of the soldiers' willingness to slaughter Poles." Three months earlier, SS Galichina subunits perpetrated what is known as the Huta Pieniacka massacre, burning 500 to 1,000 Polish villagers alive.
After they lost the war to the Soviets, these criminals fled like rats. With a lot of help from Western governments and security organizations. While top-ranking Nazis generally fled through rat-lines to South America, the lesser-ranking thugs mostly ended up in Canada. Initially there were only about 2000 of these Nazis in Canada, according to Golinkin. That wouldn't be a problem, by now they would mostly be dead, except for those few like Hunka who possess longevity genes. But that's not the issue. The issue is that these Nazis spawned and begat at least 3 or 4 generations of little Banderas since those times. Little Banderas who grew up to become big and influential Banderas, like Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. These Banderas are literally all over the place, and seem to have unlimited influence on the politics of both Canada and the U.S. They have the power to start major wars, and to kill people all over the world, all part of their historic quest for vengeance.
How very inclusive of them.
I'm sure their reasoning runs along the lines of "Well if women can have penises, why not?", "If we can re-imagine CO2 as a death gas and then tax the very air everyone breathes, why not?", etc.