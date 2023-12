© Russian emergencies ministry via Reuters



More than a dozen people were killed by Ukrainian strikes on the Russian provincial capital of Belgorod, Russia's emergencies ministry said Saturday, with the Russian defence ministry vowing the strike "will not go unpunished".Shelling in the center of the Russian border city of BelgorodSaturday, Russia 's Emergency Situations Ministry said.Russian officials accused Kyiv of carrying out the attack, whichImages of Belgorod on social media showed burning cars and plumes of black smoke rising among damaged buildings as air raid sirens sounded.Russia's Defense Ministry said it identified the ammunition used in the strike as. It provided no additional information, and The Associated Press was unable to verify its claims.the ministry said in a statement on social media.The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin had been briefed on the situation, and that the country's health minister, Mikhail Murashko, was ordered to join a delegation of medical personnel and rescue workers traveling to Belgorod from Moscow They also reported thatCities across western Russia have come under regular attack from drones since May, with Russian officials blaming Kyiv. Ukrainian officials never acknowledge responsibility for attacks on Russian territory or the Crimean Peninsula. However, larger aerial strikes against Russia have previously followed heavy assaults on Ukrainian cities.across the Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, and Mykolaiv regions.Shelling also killed a 43-year-old man in Stepnohirsk, a town in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, Gov. Yuriy Malashko said on social media.As well as thein the assault, which damaged a maternity hospital, apartment blocks, and schools.Western officials and analysts recently warned that Russia limited its cruise missile strikes for months in an apparent effort to build up stockpiles for massive strikes during the winter, hoping to break the Ukrainians' spirit.Fighting alongto make a significant breakthrough along the roughly 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) line of contact.Russia's ongoing aerial attacks have also sparked concern for Ukraine's neighbors.off radars, and that all indications pointed to it being a Russian missile.Speaking to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, Russia's charge d'affaires in Poland, Andrei Ordash, said Saturday that Moscow would not comment on the event until Warsaw had given the Kremlin evidence of an airspace violation.he said.