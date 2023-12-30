Society's Child
China sentences corrupt banking regulatory official to death
Al Jazeera
Fri, 29 Dec 2023 22:18 UTC
The sentence was handed down to Cai by the Intermediate People's Court of Zhenjiang City in east China's Jiangsu Province.
The court found that Cai took advantage of his positions at the banking regulatory body to assist others in fundraising, loan approval, business contracting, job promotion, and equity transfer between 2006 and 2021. In return, Cai illegally accepted an especially huge amount of bribes in money and valuables.
The court also established that from 2010 to 2013, Cai abused power in performing his regulatory duties, which caused heavy losses to public property and the interests of the state and the people.
The court said Cai has been deprived of his political rights for life, and his personal property has been confiscated.
After the two-year reprieve, Cai's death sentence can be commuted to life imprisonment under the law, but no further sentence reduction or parole will be granted, the court said.
Reader Comments
A court of law independent from the influences and diktats of big money, now that is an interesting idea...A person with a clue, thanks for this comment.
Of course the guy doesn't look like a dual-citizen israeli chosenite, just one of their "useful idiot" underlings, but I'll call it Progress.
In the West it has become the norm and simply accepted,
the pentagon loses $1 Trillion and says,
"Oh well, let's go for lunch."
(Ithink it's Austin-Fitts who dives into that issue pretty deep)
Ritter, RT News
If a trillion didn't rhyme with "a billion" and "a million" people would have a better understanding of the scope.
None of the thieves will ever be asked for ID, let alone investigated, charged and punished.
Comment: Considering the ongoing devastation wrought on economies from the 2007/8 banking collapse, as well as the West's blatant aggression towards China - and the tried and tested instruments they use to wage their hybrid warfare; which utilities everything from NGOs to financial instruments - is it any wonder Beijing is intolerant to this kind of corruption?