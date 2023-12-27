© unknown



"Today, at President Biden's direction, U.S. military forces conducted necessary and proportionate strikes on three facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq.



"These precision strikes are a response to a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias, including an attack by Iran-affiliated Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups on Erbil Air Base earlier today, and intended to disrupt and degrade capabilities of the Iran-aligned militia groups directly responsible.



"Today's attack led to three injuries to U.S. personnel, leaving one service member in critical condition. My prayers are with the brave Americans who were injured."

"There is no higher priority. While we do not seek to escalate conflict in the region, we are committed and fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities."

Three American military personnel were injured during an attack byincluding one U.S. servicemember who was critically wounded.The announcement was made in a statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III.The official explained that theAustin said that he and President Biden "will not hesitate" to take action to protect American troops in the future.