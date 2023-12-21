The incident place took place in the area of Jan Palach Square in the city's Old Town.
"There are several dead and dozens of injured," police said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
Comment:
Some students, in order to escape from the fire, climbed out of the windows and sat on the ledge - one of the girls could not resist and fell. She is the fourth victim of the attack
After the shooting, Kozak committed suicide. "The shooter jumped somewhere and died, this is a good outcome from the point of view of the tragedy, but we must analyze all this and then inform the public," said Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda.
"The shooter has been eliminated."
Czech interior minister, Vit Rakusan, also confirmed to media in the country that the shooter had died.
"Please follow the instructions of the police, the situation is serious," he said in a post on X.
"I am going straight to the place to familiarise myself with the situation."
Members of the public have been advised to leave the area, where The Philosophical Faculty of Charles University and the Academy of Arts, Architecture, and Design, are located.
"Don't go anywhere, if you're in the offices, lock them and place furniture in front of the door, turn off the lights," the email, seen by Reuters, said.
Prague mayor Bohuslav Svoboda said both facilities had been evacuated.
Jana Postova, a spokesperson for Prague's rescue service, confirmed numerous people were injured but had no details.
Comment: The number of incidents like this, in countries not known for such violent attacks, and particularly in Europe, is rising. Some have been shown to have links to the intelligent agencies, and are likely intended to sow discord and foment fear and hatred in society, and to justify draconian state measures, whilst it seems that others seem to be unstable people susceptible to the general unrest and malaise polluting societies (which is also engineered by the establishment).
Further details of the incident in Prague have yet to be revealed, but sometimes recent developments within the country effected can help provide insight: