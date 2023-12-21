Several people have been killed and dozens have been injured in a shooting in central Prague, according to Czech police.The incident place took place in the area of Jan Palach Square in the city's Old Town."There are several dead andpolice said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter."The shooter has been eliminated."Czech interior minister, Vit Rakusan, also confirmed to media in the country that the shooter had died."Please follow the instructions of the police, the situation is serious," he said in a post on X."I am going straight to the place to familiarise myself with the situation."An email sent to staff at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University, according to the news agency Reuters."Don't go anywhere, if you're in the offices, lock them and place furniture in front of the door, turn off the lights," the email, seen by Reuters, said.Prague mayor Bohuslav Svoboda said both facilities had been evacuated.Jana Postova, a spokesperson for Prague's rescue service, confirmed numerous people were injured but had no details.