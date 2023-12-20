© Presidency of Ukraine/Getty Images



The "peace formula" promoted by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has no chance to succeed without Russia's involvement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.Kiev and its Western backers have for months been discussing Zelensky's so-called ten-point peace plan."One should open their eyes and look at the facts:," Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.The press secretary was commenting on claims made by Zelensky on Tuesday that "the issue of negotiations with Russia is not relevant at the moment." The Ukrainian leader also said that Kiev has a "peace plan" and that it will be presented to Russia once "the corresponding document is ready and all states unite around it." If Moscow "accepts it, it will signal its readiness to negotiate," he stated.after both sides met in Istanbul in late March 2022. London's role in derailing the peace process was confirmed by the head of the Ukrainian delegation to these negotiations, David Arakhamia, in November, the spokesman reminded reporters.The two sides have not talked to each other since their sit-down in Istanbul. Russia, which initially expressed optimism about the settlement of the conflict, later accused Ukraine of backtracking on all progress achieved in Türkiye, saying it had lost trust in Kiev's negotiators.According to Peskov, the chances of finding a settlement were reduced even further after "Ukraine basically legally prohibited any negotiations with the Russian side." The spokesman was referring to a decree signed by President Zelensky last fall that forbids him from talking to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.Russia's deputy UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said last week that Kiev had squandered its chances of a "favorable" agreement with Moscow. "Any possible deal now will be reflecting its capitulation," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter.)During his Q&A session on Thursday,