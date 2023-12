© Quaternary Science Reviews (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.quascirev.2023.108391



As the world faces the challenges of present-day climate change, scientific inquiry is, among other objectives, exploring how human societies navigate environmental variations at large. Investigating the past provides valuable insights into this.A new study, published by researchers from the ROOTS Cluster of Excellence at Kiel University, together with colleagues from Oslo, Tromsø, and Stavanger (Norway), in the journal Quaternary Science Reviews presents an"Contrary to the notion that societies were passive recipients of environmental shifts, the study reveals that these ancient communities developed sophisticated strategies to navigate and adapt to changing conditions," says Dr. Magdalena Bunbury, the study's lead author.The study, which leveraged an unprecedentedly extensive set of archaeological data, utilized carbon isotope analysis to date traces of human activities within the research area. The authors gathered more than 20,000C samples from the past 17,000 years. After rigid quality control, 6,268 remained being valuable for the study. "Using multiple statistical approaches, we can reconstruct whether population numbers increased or decreased during specific epochs," explains Dr. Bunbury."We also analyzed 49 high-resolution climate archives from between 50 and 70 degrees north latitude, enabling a detailed reconstruction of environmental conditions in the study region between 4100 and 1100 BCE," adds co-author Dr. Mara Weinelt from the ROOTS Cluster of Excellence, who initiated the study. In addition, the team incorporated archaeological information about more than 3,600 houses from nearly 1,500 sites across most of the study area.Based on this extensive dataset, the findings of the study underscore the nuanced relationship between regional climate trends and local adaptations.says Dr. Bunbury, who researched as a postdoctoral fellow at the ROOTS Cluster of Excellence until 2022 and is now working at James Cook University in Cairns, Australia."These processes can be interpreted as clear adaptations to changing environmental conditions," explains co-author Dr. Jutta Kneisel from Kiel University.— as their preferred survival strategy. "Rather than intensifying their agricultural pursuits, Arctic Norwegian communities demonstrated strategic acumen by diversifying their economic activities to mitigate risks," Dr. Bunbury further elucidates.The study further delves into. The corresponding data indicates concurrent short-term declines in population numbers. Archaeological findings suggest"We cannot attribute all changes in human societies to climate. However, the data clearly show significant links between population development, habitation, and economic practices on one hand, and climate trends on the other. Especiallyin the 2nd millennium is a clear indication of the resilience or adaptability of early societies in Scandinavia to climate variability," says Dr. Weinelt. Further investigations focusing on smaller regions could yield more insights into the connection between humans and the environment.