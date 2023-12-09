The Covid mRNA vaccines were acquired and authorised through mechanisms designed to rush medical countermeasures to the military during emergencies involving weapons of mass destruction.

These mechanisms did not require the application of, or adherence to, any laws or regulations related to vaccine development or manufacturing.

The FDA's Emergency Use Authorisation for the vaccines was based on clinical trials and manufacturing processes conducted with no binding legal standards, no legally proscribed safety oversight or regulation, and no legal redress from the manufacturer for potential harms. (This last point is being challenged in multiple court cases, so far to no avail.)

What all of this means is that none of the laws or regulations that we count on to protect us from potentially harmful, or deadly, medical products was applied to the Covid mRNA vaccines. The assertion of 'safe and effective' was based entirely on aspirations, opinions, beliefs and presumptions of Government employees.

Contractual Framework for Covid mRNA Vaccines

Military Acquisition

Other Transaction Authority/Agreement (OTA)

directly relevant to enhancing the mission effectiveness of personnel of the Department of Defence or improving platforms, systems, components or materials proposed to be acquired or developed by the Department of Defence, or to improvement of platforms, systems, components or materials in use by the armed forces.

In other words, OTA is not a pathway for Government acquisitions primarily intended for civilian populations.

In fact, from the time of OTA inception in 1958 until Covid, the vast majority of OTAs were awarded for weapons, military supplies and information technologies.

What About OTAs for Medical Products?

Pfizer's Other Transaction Agreement (OTA)

the agreement between Pfizer and the U.S. Government, routed through the Department of Defence and the CBRN Medical Countermeasure Consortium, classified what Pfizer agreed to deliver as a "prototype project" and "manufacturing demonstration".

The intent of this prototype project is to demonstrate that Pfizer has the business and logistics capability to manufacture 100 million doses of its currently unapproved mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine for the Government [(b)(4) redaction]

Regulatory Framework for Covid mRNA Vaccines

Pfizer will meet the necessary FDA requirements for conducting ongoing and planned clinical trials, and with its collaboration partner, BioNTech, will seek FDA approval or authorisation for the vaccine, assuming the clinical data support such application for approval or authorisation.

In fact, the two regulations applied to the authorisation of the Pfizer mRNA Covid vaccines were EUA and its partner, the PREP Act, which grants legal immunity from prosecution to anyone who has anything to do with the vaccines, unless they commit outright fraud.

Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA)

The record indicates that Congress was focused on the threat of bioterror specifically, not on preparing for a naturally-occurring pandemic.

The only vaccine ever to have received an EUA prior to the current pandemic was AVA, an anthrax vaccine that had already been formally approved for other purposes.

No Legal or Regulatory Standards Apply to the FDA's Decision to Grant EUA

because it was intended to be issued only in war and WMD-related emergencies, there are no legal requirements for how it is issued, beyond the determination of the FDA that such authorization is appropriate. No legal standards for how clinical trials are conducted. No laws regulating the manufacturing processes. Only "reasonable beliefs" based on whatever evidence is available to the FDA at the time that it makes its determination.

Criteria for issuance of authorization. An agent referred to in a declaration [by the HHS Secretary] can cause a serious or life-threatening disease or condition Based on the totality of scientific evidence available to the Secretary, including data from adequate and well-controlled clinical trials, if available, it is reasonable to believe that The product may be effective in diagnosing, treating or preventing such disease or condition The known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks, taking into consideration the material threat posed by the CBRN agent(s) There is no adequate, approved and available alternative to the product

PREP Act

In deciding whether to issue a PREP Act Declaration, HHS must consider the desirability of encouraging the design, development, clinical testing or investigation, manufacture, labelling, distribution, formulation, packaging, marketing, promotion, sale, purchase, donation, dispensing, prescribing, administering, licensing and use of the countermeasure recommended in the Declaration. HHS may also consider other relevant factors.

As with the EUA determination, there are no legally binding standards or directives for issuing a PREP Act. If the products made under EUA cause harm or death, no one involved in making or administering those products can be held accountable, as long as there is accompanying PREP Act protection.

Conclusion

Department of Defence uses 'contract-like' Other Transaction Authority (OTA) to buy aspirational products. DoD is not responsible for overseeing clinical trials or manufacturing. Pfizer is responsible for getting authorisation from the FDA. The FDA is permitted to issue Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to Pfizer for mRNA vaccines because the HHS Secretary declares that there is an emergency that warrants EUA. FDA makes its EUA determination based on whatever evidence and considerations it feels are appropriate, given the emergency situation. There are no legal standards that apply to the FDA's considerations, except that it believes the product may be effective, the benefits outweigh the risks based on available information and there is no alternative product. The Health and Human Services Secretary grants total legal immunity through the PREP Act to anyone involved in developing, making, shipping or administering the vaccines, based on his determination that there is an emergency that justifies this action.

Questions About the Legality of the EUA for Covid mRNA Vaccines

The infection fatality rate (IFR) for the entire population was less than 1%.

The IFR for anyone under 55 was 0.01% or lower.

The IFR for children was near zero.

A disease that has significant potential to affect national security has to be very severe, especially in its effect on the military. Yet in December 2020, military-aged people were known to be at nearly no risk from COVID-19. And still the HHS Secretary determined that there was an emergency that warranted EUA for the mRNA vaccines. And all military personnel were mandated to get the injections.

Acknowledgements

Debbie Lerman is a Brownstone Fellow who has a degree in English from Harvard. She is a retired science writer and a practising artist in Philadelphia, PA. This article was first published by the Brownstone Institute.