"A young boy and girl, 6 and 8 years old, and their parents around the breakfast table. The father's eye gouged out in front of his kids. The mother's breast cut off, the girl's foot amputated, the boy's fingers cut off before they were executed."

ZAKA's Yossi Landau, master storyteller who duped Biden and Blinken

"The president based his comments about the alleged atrocities on the claims from Netanyahu's spokesman and media reports from Israel."

"We see a pregnant lady lying on the floor, and then we turn her around and see that the stomach is cut open, wide open. The unborn baby, still connected with an umbilical cord, was stabbed with a knife. And the mother was shot in the head. And you use your imagination, trying to figure out what came first."

"In the living room we see two parents, mother and father, with hands tied behind their backs. Lying by their side were two small children, with their hands also tied behind their back. They were all burned to death. The terrorists were sitting at the table and eating while they torched them to death."

Founded by "the Haredi Jeffrey Epstein," corruption-stained Zaka raises a fortune off October 7 fabulism

"ZAKA founder's record of rape was no secret. We're talking about loads of people. For him, everything goes - women, children, boys and girls, and if animals could talk and tell their stories, I've no doubt we would've found out he was playing around with them too. Everything that moves, essentially.



"I remember a story where he went to a matzah bakery and groomed young boys who worked there ahead of Passover so they would have intercourse for his enjoyment. He was truly the Haredi Jeffrey Epstein."

Lying big in Las Vegas

Hatzalah leader fabricates child's mutilation-murder for CNN's Jake Tapper

ZAKA's Landau: those who question me "should be killed"

About the Author:

Max Blumenthal is editor-in-chief of The Grayzone, Max Blumenthal is an award-winning journalist and the author of several books, including best-selling Republican Gomorrah, Goliath, The Fifty One Day War, and The Management of Savagery. He has produced print articles for an array of publications, many video reports, and several documentaries, including Killing Gaza. Blumenthal founded The Grayzone in 2015 to shine a journalistic light on America's state of perpetual war and its dangerous domestic repercussions.