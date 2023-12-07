Society's Child
Beware the Ides of March? Amid fear of Trump 'dictatorship', some read assassination between the lines
Strategic Culture
Thu, 07 Dec 2023 03:08 UTC
Whether real or imagined, Washington, D.C. appears to be heading for its own 'Caesarian moment' as the mainstream media is talking up the prospects of a dictatorship descending upon the fair land should a Trump restoration come to pass.
"Are you afraid of a Donald Trump dictatorship," asked Greg Sargent in an opinion piece in The Washington Post. "Well, know this: The only thing you have to fear is fear of Tyrannus Trumpus itself."
Brace yourself, dear reader, for the remainder of the hit piece is littered with no less preposterous forms of government rule to describe Donald Trump, without ever providing an iota of proof to support the claims: "authoritarian rule," "full-blown autocracy," Trumpian tyranny," "dictatorial intentions," "despotism," "threat to democracy," "antidemocratic menace," violent coup." and "autocratic threat."
It's just a little ironic that for all the Liberal handwringing over the possibility of The Donald seizing "autocratic powers" come November, there was no such consternation when Joe Biden behaved worse than any Caligula just hours after being elected in 2020.
The septuagenarian leader, alone at his desk and donning a black mask, signed off on dozens of executive orders that served as a death sentence for: a viable U.S.-Mexico border wall; the $9 billion, 1,200-mile Keystone XL pipeline from Canada that would have made America energy independent; biological males from using the female bathrooms and changing rooms, and a raft of other issues that were resolved without an ounce of congressional debate.
Incredibly, by the end of his ninth day at the White House, Biden had signed 40 executive orders, actions, and presidential memorandum - an all-time record.
Despite all of this, Biden is now acting like he is the Maginot Line against the possibility of all-out tyranny/authoritarianism/dictatorship/autocracy, take your pick.
"If Trump wasn't running, I'm not sure I'd be running. But we cannot let him win," the 81-year-old Democrat told a fundraiser event in Massachusetts.
In a cloud of self-righteousness and grand delusion, the Liberals sincerely believe that Trump is about to enjoy, in the words of Robert Kagan, the premier neocon who co-wrote the infamous tract Project for a New American Century, "a clear path to dictatorship in the United States, and it is getting shorter every day."
Unfortunately, Kagan didn't think to apply the brakes there, but went on to provide an apocalyptic-sounding fender-bender that many people took as the latest call to 'take out' Trump, the upcoming "president for life."
"Are we going to do anything about it? To shift metaphors, if we thought there was a 50 percent chance of an asteroid crashing into North America a year from now, would we be content to hope that it wouldn't? Or would we be taking every conceivable measure to try to stop it, including many things that might not work but that, given the magnitude of the crisis, must be tried anyway?"
Perhaps if the United States were not bursting at the seams with more firearms than people, and a populace that was not struggling with a severe opioid addiction, such comments about taking "every conceivable measure" could be safely ignored. But as things currently stand, they must be taken at face value.
Indeed, as the Republican congressman Matt Gaetz wrote on X: "They're obviously green-lighting assassination."
This is not the first time that a U.S. Democrat has uttered some vulgar inanity that should have warranted an early morning house call from the FBI or SWAT, and certainly would have had the blathering fool been a Republican. In early 2017, Democratic Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow that President-elect Donald Trump is "being really dumb" by questioning the intelligence community and its assessments on Russia's cyber activities.
Was Schumer secretly worried that Trump, in his new role as Commander-in-Chief, would eventually get to bottom of the 'Russiagate' scandal - and potentially much more? While that's certainly plausible, what Schumer said next required very little reading between the lines.
"Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you," said Schumer, who is probably aware that many Americans suspect that the U.S. intelligence agencies, not Lee Harvey Oswald, were the ones who 'got back' at JFK on a winter day in Dallas in 1963.
Such reckless utterances take the whole notion of 'cancel culture' to an entirely different level. Considering that U.S. presidential assassinations (Abraham Lincoln, James A. Garfield, William McKinley, John F. Kennedy) and attempted assassinations (Theodore Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan) are no small chapter in the annals of U.S. politics, these ill-advised comments are beyond the pale of acceptability and deserve some reprobation, if not outright investigation. Who knows? Maybe Trump, should he be re-elected, will focus his attention on media harassment. In the meantime, however, he seems to be having fun trolling his opponents.
Trump mocked questions about 'dictatorial rule' this week, saying he would be a dictator only on "day one," and then he's going to shut down the border and get to drilling for oil.
"After that, I'm not a dictator, OK?"
It's tempting to ask how the ancient Romans would have responded to such a deal.