Barry Young whistleblower new zealand covid vaccine deaths
© X
Barry Young was arrested December 3, 2023 for releasing data shedding light on the number of New Zealand deaths that may be related to the covid vaccine
By now, almost everyone has heard of the 'New Zealand whistleblower data'. Many people are discussing it, and I want to weigh in with my sceptical opinion. While I oppose Covid vaccines, I owe my subscribers a duty to report truthfully. My post should not be interpreted as 'pro-vaccine advocacy'.

Be aware that the 'leaked New Zealand data' is problematic; even the story accompanying it is less than entirely believable.

I spent an entire day analysing it.

I downloaded it as a CSV file, uploaded it to my MySQL database server, and analysed it. As I will show...
  • The 'whistleblower data' is missing huge chunks of information that should logically be present
  • Liz Gunn of NZ is misinterpreting it by trying to pass normal nursing home deaths as evidence of "super deadly batches" and "mass vaccine casualties"
  • The data has problems that are incompatible with the story of its origin. It cannot be a full snapshot from a working payment database. Therefore, the story of its origin is suspect
  • The actual vaccine casualties may reside in the missing pieces of data that the 'database' does not provide
The Story

You may have heard that a brave whistleblower, a database administrator in New Zealand, saved secret Covid vaccine death data and passed it to Liz Gunn, leader of the NZ Loyal Party.


The data he extracted includes four million records containing:
  • Individual person ID
  • Vaccine type
  • Batch Number
  • Vaccine dose number
  • Vaccination date
  • Date of birth
  • Age
  • Date of death, if applicable
In my post below, I will refer to the above video and question the 'official' story.

What I Did

I downloaded the data as a ZIP file. Inside was a large CSV file named "nz-record-level-data-4M-records.csv" with 4,193,438 records. I imported the data to a MySQL database. I chose the combination of individual ID and dose number to be the primary key. Due to 47 records with duplicate primary keys, only 4,193,391 rows were populated.

An example of one of such 47 duplications is shown here: Person 152,535 was recorded, in contradiction, as having received their first dose twice, on the same day, 12-07-2021; one AstraZeneca and one Pfizer:
duplicate entry new zealand covid data

Duplicate entry in leaked New Zealand Covid vaccine database
Missing Pieces

The total number of 'distinct individuals' in the 'leaked' database is only 2,215,729, even though 4.3 million New Zealanders received Covid vaccines.
new zealand covid database
© Igor Chudov
So, half of vaccinated New Zealanders are missing.

A lot of doses are also missing, with some people having only dose five, or doses three and five, etc.:
new zealand covid database leaked
© Igor Chudov
461,900 people have only doses four and five recorded:
new zealand database leaked
© Igor Chudov
Only 966,989 records of dose one exist, even though the database contains information on 2.2 million people and 4.3 New Zealanders were vaccinated.

Over half of the people in the database (1,248,740) are missing records of dose one:
new zealand covid vaccine database leaked
© Igor Chudov
Out of 2,215,729 individuals in the database, a little under half (1,024,375) are missing the record of dose one and two:
new zealand covid vaccine database leaked
© Igor Chudov
Mess With Batches

The batch_id is supposed to refer to a particular batch of a particular vaccine, like Pfizer or Novavax. Instead, there are numerous 'batches' that contain multiple vaccine types:
new zealand covid vaccine database leaked
© Igor Chudov
Deadly Batches, Mass Murder Sites or a Total Misunderstanding?

The Liz Gunn video poignantly discusses "deadly sites" and "deadly batches".

The video by Kim Dotcom reports that 21.38% of people receiving "Batch One" died:
new zealand leaked covid data base tweet
© Kim Doncom/X
However, the numbers do not match the leaked database, which has 2,979 people who received Batch One, and 375 of them died. That's 12.59%, not 21%.
new zealand covid vaccine database leaked
© Igor Chudov
new zealand covid vaccine database leaked
© Igor Chudov
What kind of people who received Batch One died?

People who received Batch One were quite old. The average age of all Batch One recipients is 67 years old. The average age of all dead Batch One recipients is 86 years old. Batch One was given 2.5 years ago, so recipients had plenty of time to die naturally.
new zealand covid vaccine database leaked
© Igor Chudov
Another fragment of the video discusses "deadly sites". According to Liz Gunn, some sites were mass murder vaccine sites. For example, Liz and the whistleblower refer to one vaccination site, Te Hopai Hospital, where 32% of vaccinated individuals died after vaccination:
tweet nursing home vaccine rates
© Kim Dotcom/X
But Te Hopai Home and Hospital is a 'nursing home' for old and dying people unable to care for themselves.
nursing home new zealand advertisement covid
© Te Hopai Trust
Is the death rate of 32% in a nursing home where residents had 2.5 years of post-vaccine exposure excessive? I am not a nursing home expert, and I am not sure - but discussing a 32% death rate without mentioning that this is a nursing home is disingenuous.

Is This 'Leak' a Psyop?

I do a lot of things. One of them is administering the database for Algebra.com, a website with millions of monthly visitors and over a million of answered math questions.

So, I understand database administration. The story of a bona fide 'leak' does not make sense to me. The data does not have the integrity that a full leaked data set would have.

This is supposed to be a payments database containing information for payments to vaccinators.

How can a payment database have such holes and missing data?

Was data selectively removed from the database before the leak?

How can batch IDs refer to multiple vaccines?

Did both the 'whistleblower' and Liz Gunn honestly forget to check that these 'deadly vaccine mass murder sites' are nursing homes?

Do the missing records of first vaccinations (doses one to two) hide real vaccine deaths, making Liz Gunn go on about "deadly nursing homes" instead of looking at deaths actually caused by the Covid vaccine?

Was the 'leak' a psyop and an intentional attempt to sow confusion, as it occurred with the old, pro-WEF and vaccine-crazy N.Z. Government still in place during the last days of it? This question is speculative, but something I would like to clarify.

There are many questions to which I do not have an answer.

I am thankful to Arkmedic and Nick Hudson for alerting me to the questionable nature of the 'leak'.

I want to invite my readers to discuss this 'leak'. I expect vigorous disagreements and hope my mistakes, if any, will be highlighted and corrected.

This article was first published on Igor's Substack page. Subscribe here.

*********

Update: A lot of things have happened since I wrote my previous post. First, I spoke with Steve Kirsch, who assured me that the data was genuine and the whistleblower was sincere.

A big discussion followed my post, as well.

Celia Farber also reported many additional facts today:
  • This information was offered to other groups before (see VFF's statement)
  • The alleged whistleblower, identified as Barry Young, has been arrested
The New Zealand Government has obtained an injunction prohibiting the spread of the data. Steve Kirsch's hosting account has been terminated, and he has moved the data to a new account.

In addition to offering a new way to download whistleblower data, Steve also provides additional details worth reading.

At this point, I believe that Barry Young was more likely to be sincere than insincere in his intentions and actions.

My previous questions and comments about Liz Gunn's statements about nursing home deaths and data quality still apply, with one exception: The partial nature of the data is explained by the fact that some shots were not paid through the system that Barry Young was supposedly administering (I hope more clarity emerges).

This clarification is vital since I questioned the sincerity of the person who possibly risked his life to disclose data.

I greatly hope that, after thorough analysis, the data will yield useful information.