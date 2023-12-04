Be aware that the 'leaked New Zealand data' is problematic; even the story accompanying it is less than entirely believable.
I spent an entire day analysing it.
I downloaded it as a CSV file, uploaded it to my MySQL database server, and analysed it. As I will show...
- The 'whistleblower data' is missing huge chunks of information that should logically be present
- Liz Gunn of NZ is misinterpreting it by trying to pass normal nursing home deaths as evidence of "super deadly batches" and "mass vaccine casualties"
- The data has problems that are incompatible with the story of its origin. It cannot be a full snapshot from a working payment database. Therefore, the story of its origin is suspect
- The actual vaccine casualties may reside in the missing pieces of data that the 'database' does not provide
You may have heard that a brave whistleblower, a database administrator in New Zealand, saved secret Covid vaccine death data and passed it to Liz Gunn, leader of the NZ Loyal Party.
The data he extracted includes four million records containing:
- Individual person ID
- Vaccine type
- Batch Number
- Vaccine dose number
- Vaccination date
- Date of birth
- Age
- Date of death, if applicable
What I Did
I downloaded the data as a ZIP file. Inside was a large CSV file named "nz-record-level-data-4M-records.csv" with 4,193,438 records. I imported the data to a MySQL database. I chose the combination of individual ID and dose number to be the primary key. Due to 47 records with duplicate primary keys, only 4,193,391 rows were populated.
An example of one of such 47 duplications is shown here: Person 152,535 was recorded, in contradiction, as having received their first dose twice, on the same day, 12-07-2021; one AstraZeneca and one Pfizer:
Missing Pieces
The total number of 'distinct individuals' in the 'leaked' database is only 2,215,729, even though 4.3 million New Zealanders received Covid vaccines.
A lot of doses are also missing, with some people having only dose five, or doses three and five, etc.:
Over half of the people in the database (1,248,740) are missing records of dose one:
Mess With Batches
The batch_id is supposed to refer to a particular batch of a particular vaccine, like Pfizer or Novavax. Instead, there are numerous 'batches' that contain multiple vaccine types:Deadly Batches, Mass Murder Sites or a Total Misunderstanding?
The Liz Gunn video poignantly discusses "deadly sites" and "deadly batches".
The video by Kim Dotcom reports that 21.38% of people receiving "Batch One" died:
People who received Batch One were quite old. The average age of all Batch One recipients is 67 years old. The average age of all dead Batch One recipients is 86 years old. Batch One was given 2.5 years ago, so recipients had plenty of time to die naturally.
Te Hopai Home and Hospital is a 'nursing home' for old and dying people unable to care for themselves.
Is This 'Leak' a Psyop?
I do a lot of things. One of them is administering the database for Algebra.com, a website with millions of monthly visitors and over a million of answered math questions.
So, I understand database administration. The story of a bona fide 'leak' does not make sense to me. The data does not have the integrity that a full leaked data set would have.
This is supposed to be a payments database containing information for payments to vaccinators.
How can a payment database have such holes and missing data?
Was data selectively removed from the database before the leak?
How can batch IDs refer to multiple vaccines?
Did both the 'whistleblower' and Liz Gunn honestly forget to check that these 'deadly vaccine mass murder sites' are nursing homes?
Do the missing records of first vaccinations (doses one to two) hide real vaccine deaths, making Liz Gunn go on about "deadly nursing homes" instead of looking at deaths actually caused by the Covid vaccine?
Was the 'leak' a psyop and an intentional attempt to sow confusion, as it occurred with the old, pro-WEF and vaccine-crazy N.Z. Government still in place during the last days of it? This question is speculative, but something I would like to clarify.
There are many questions to which I do not have an answer.
I am thankful to Arkmedic and Nick Hudson for alerting me to the questionable nature of the 'leak'.
I want to invite my readers to discuss this 'leak'. I expect vigorous disagreements and hope my mistakes, if any, will be highlighted and corrected.
Celia Farber also reported many additional facts today:
- This information was offered to other groups before (see VFF's statement)
- The alleged whistleblower, identified as Barry Young, has been arrested
In addition to offering a new way to download whistleblower data, Steve also provides additional details worth reading.
At this point, I believe that Barry Young was more likely to be sincere than insincere in his intentions and actions.
My previous questions and comments about Liz Gunn's statements about nursing home deaths and data quality still apply, with one exception: The partial nature of the data is explained by the fact that some shots were not paid through the system that Barry Young was supposedly administering (I hope more clarity emerges).
This clarification is vital since I questioned the sincerity of the person who possibly risked his life to disclose data.
I greatly hope that, after thorough analysis, the data will yield useful information.
The NZ government is sure acting twitchy about it all, eh? One wonders if there's panic over what kind of info would shake out of a complete database?