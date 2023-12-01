© Misha Friedman / Getty Images

The EU branch of the US news website has lamented the Russian network's "outsized digital reach" despite Western sanctions.The European newsroom of Politico, the Washington-based digital news website, appears to be perturbed by the online footprint of what it dubbed "Kremlin-backed accounts," particularly those run by RT and Sputnik, which, it has found, have "an oversized digital reach."Politico expressed veiled concern with the competition on Monday in a story about purported Russian propaganda and its employment of the Middle East conflict to boost anti-Western sentiments around the world.Earlier this month, Luxembourg's Tageblatt newspaper urged tougher restrictions for Russian media, arguing that Europeans had many ways to bypass government censorship, resulting in "pro-Russian narratives" remaining popular among audiences.Some Western officials have complained about Russian digital reach too.Politico's piece was largely based on data about Russian online messaging provided by the Alliance for Securing Democracy (ASD), the American think tank behind the infamous. Launched in 2017, the digital tool purported to show in real time "disinformation" being pushed online by Moscow, based on monitoring of an undisclosed set of social media accounts.The tool was revealed to be bogus by Twitter Files, a series of leaks of internal Twitter (now X) documents sanctioned by Elon Musk, after he purchased the company last year. Journalist Matt Taibbi reported reverse-engineering the secret list of approximately 600 "pro-Russian" accounts, which he said included "mostly real, mostly American accounts." Western media reporting ASD claims misrepresented them as "Russian bots."Hamilton 2.0 comes with a disclaimer that it would be incorrect to "label anyone or anything that appears on the dashboard as being connected to state-backed propaganda" without additional analysis.